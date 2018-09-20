6:08 — Rod says you can get yourself in trouble if you linger long enough. That advice works for stalking, too. Don't linger too long. It's like REM's "Losing My Religion" on the radio. Rod is Stipe, Stipe is Rod. #Driver8

6:07 — On the LSU game: "We had some guys hurtin'. It's good that it means something to them. We've had a solid week of practice."

6:07 — Rod doesn't want us to hate the redshirt rule. "The young guys, you can see what they can do. I think you'll see other programs experience similar things in the next few weeks."

6:06 — Rod says "some guys" are going to "move on." Rod couches the departures of Jalen Harris, Nate Craig, Jayvaughn Myers as a byproduct of the new redshirt rule. "It's a new day in college football with the new rule and all that," Gus says. "We wish them nothing but the best."

6:09 — Mic Guy has fixed his feedback problem. Only took three weeks. @86Kim asks the first question. It's about how Gus met Chad Morris. He tells the story.

6:10 — Rod wants to know if they talk. "You don't share any ideas now." GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. "He's one of my best friends in the coaching profession."

6:10 — Rod wants to know what Chad's like as a coach. Gus says they're similar.

6:10 — Mic Guy has Herb with him. Herb wants to talk about senior leaders. He wants to know if the seniors can fix Auburn's problem. "When you go through adversity, that's when you really need your guys. We knew we were going to have some bumps in the road. How we handle the adversity determines how our season's gonna go."

6:15 — Some dude asks about how captains are chosen. Gus says the players choose. Gus says sometimes "I just name a couple," but he usually lets players decide.

6:16 — Rod says Deshaun Davis played very well last weekend. I agree. "He had a great game, there's no doubt. He's had a great season so far. He's either the best or one of the best in our league right now."

6:17 — Rod wants to talk about Deshaun's instincts. Gus says Deshaun is a coach on the field. It's the same old story, same old song and dance, my friend.

6:17 — Mic Guy has Jimmy on the mic. Jimmy wants to talk about the pass interference calls. His question goes on too long. Also mentions Daniel Carlson. Gus said he texted with Daniel. Gus says Daniel will rebound. Gus says the PIs were "tough." He says Auburn has been penalized a lot this season. "That's on me. We're going to do better."

6:19 — Rod wants to dwell on Daniel Carlson losing his job. "Kickers, it's a lonely world," Gus says. "You've got to make kicks. He had a tough go of it. He's the best kicker in the history of the SEC. He has records. I don't know if it's ever going to be broke."

6:20 — Mic Guy has Darrell/Darryl/Darryle with him. He wants to know about the traits that make HS coaches good at the college level. "You've got to be a teacher. That really gives high school coaches an advantage. And adjustin' to your talent and playin' to your strengths. There's a lot of great high school coaches out there who deserve the opportunity me and Chad have."

6:21 — Gus talks about all the the little things he did when he was a HS coach. It's weird to think of him as that guy because, well, he's not that guy now. "I'm one of those anal guys," Gus says when asked about his ability to keep a field groomed. TENUOUS GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. Was that funny or not? I'm weak.

6:25 — Some dude wants to talk about the rotation at RB. Word salad, name, word salad, Boobee, more word salad. He mentions everybody you'd think he'd mention.

6:26 — Rod asks about being a running back. "We've got young guys and we don't have much information. We're hoping after this game, we'll have some kind of plan for the order."