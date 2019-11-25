This was a live blog of Gus Malzahn's appearance on Tiger Talk — the weekly radio program reviewing/discussing Auburn athletics ...

6:36 -- Not Andy says the Samford game went well. "The weather was pretty tough in the first half, too. I'm proud of our team -- the way they handled the weather. Our fans hung in there. Our band didn't go home. That really meant a lot to our players."

6:35 -- Not Andy wants to talk about this week. No class. "You have a little extra time to prep. We used yesterday as a work day. We'll get into our normal routine tomorrow."

6:35 -- Gus has arrived. "I was in a hurry. I was panicking a bit."

6:37 -- Not Andy asks who attended the game from start to finish. A smattering of applause ensues. Gus seems appreciative.

6:38 -- On Cord Sandberg: "He really did a good job. It was really good to see."

6:38 -- KIMMMMM is up. First question. She asks about Tua's brother. "They've got so many talented guys to throw the ball to." Says they're focused on Mac Jones.

6:39 -- "You do your best to predict how they're going to attack."

6:39 -- Not Andy says Auburn's DL is good. Marlon won Defensive Line POW. "He's been consistently dominant -- even the games when he didn't get the SEC Player of the Week. He's a real smart, coach-on-the-field guy, makes plays."

6:40 -- HERBBBBBBB is on the mic. He asks how they keep players calm ahead of this game. "You rely on your older guys for widsom. They won't need motivational speeches; they'll be ready to go."

6:45 -- Not Andy asked about the script for Samford. Gus says they were conservative, didn't pass much until the rain abated. "That definitely affected our plan."

6:45 -- Not Andy says Bo Nix threw well against Georgia. "We don't need to be throwing it 50 times."

6:46 -- BUSTERRRRR is in the house. He's babbling about Mac Jones. He also wants to talk about IMG Academy and what role it plays in Jacksonville-area recruits like Mac Jones. "That's a tough question to answer." Gus didn't want to touch that with a 10-foot pole.

6:47 -- Not Andy says Alabama runs the ball more now that Tua Tagovailoa is out. "When they decide to run, they can do it."

6:47 -- Not Andy asks about Auburn's run game against Alabama's front seven. "Their defense is about like what it's been." Gus mentions that Auburn spreads the workload among a group of players. "That makes us that much tougher to defend."

6:48 -- Not Andy asks about Joiner's TD against Samford. "We'd been working on that play all year. We really executed it."

6:49 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Christian Tutt's big game. "He's really coming on. He's really confident. He played a lot last year as a true freshman -- and that really helped him."

6:50 -- Not Andy says Tutt doesn't say much in interviews. "I like that."

