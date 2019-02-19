“I think one of the highlights for me was definitely Carson Skipper shoving the ball in the strike zone,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “He was running about seven seconds in-between pitches and on a day like today, man, if he wants his shortstop and centerfielder and everybody to want him on the mound, that’s a good way to go about your business.”

Carson Skipper, starting his first career game, earned the win holding A&M to an unearned run on two hits in 4.0 innings.

Four Tiger pitchers combined to strikeout 17 in a 10-1 win over the Bulldogs Tuesday night at Plainsman Park. Auburn improves to 3-1 while Alabama A&M falls to 0-5.

AUBURN | No. 15 Auburn’s pitching was too much for Alabama A&M, way too much.

Skipper (1-0) struck out eight including five in a row and didn’t issue a walk in 4.0 innings. The true freshman threw 67 pitches, 49 for strikes.

“Staying away and going soft late in the count,” said Skipper of his approach. “Their hitters are very aggressive so they’re always swinging hard and fast. You just got to try and stay away from their bats as best as you can.”

Elliott Anderson threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two, freshman Will Morrison struck out five with one hit in 2.0 innings and Blake Schilleci struck out two in the ninth.

Auburn scored a run in the first on an RBI double by Rankin Woley and four in the third on an RBI double by Steven Williams, sacrifice fly by Woley, RBI groundout by Ryan Bliss and RBI single by Everett Lau.

The Tigers added three more in the fifth on an RBI single by Bliss, RBI double by Chase Hall and a bases-loaded walk by Will Holland. AU scored two unearned runs in the sixth.

Fourteen Auburn hitters combined for 13 hits. Woley had three hits and two RBI. Williams, Kason Howell and Lau had two hits apiece. Bliss and Hall drove in two runs apiece.

“Woley had a big double to start out the 13th inning against Georgia Southern and came right out today and went backside right in the first inning,” Thompson said. “He had three big hits for us tonight and was kind of the catalyst there.”

Wednesday’s game between Auburn and Alabama A&M has been moved ahead two hours to 2 p.m. CT.