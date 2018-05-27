AUBURN | No. 21 Auburn will have to hit the road for the NCAA Regionals.

The Tigers were not selected as one of 16 teams to host a Regional next weekend in the 2018 NCAA Baseball Tournament. Auburn will find out its destination when the complete 64-team field is announced Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU.

The 16 teams hosting this year include four from the SEC: Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Georgia, along with N.C. State, North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Texas, Texas Tech, Oregon State, Stanford, Minnesota, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and Stetson.

Auburn will likely be a No. 2 seed in one of the Southeast Regionals.

The Tigers enter the tournament with a 39-21 record after finishing 2-2 at the SEC Tournament. Auburn is led by All-American starter Casey Mize, who was one of seven players to receive All-SEC honors including four on the All-Freshman team.

The four-team Regionals are double-elimination and scheduled from June 1-4.