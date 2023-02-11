AUBURN | A lot of attention was paid to Alabama's ability to hit three-pointers at an efficient rate. But, on Saturday, it was the two-ball that killed Auburn.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide outscored the Tigers 46-26 inside the arc, limiting the duo of Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell to 10 total points. In addition, 44 of those points came in the paint as the Tide continued to get to the rim at ease.

Alabama's guards used their size to shoot over Auburn's smaller guards. Jaden Bradley finished 5-of-6 from the floor. Brandon Miller, the star freshman, finished 0-7 from behind the three-point line but was perfect on all five shots inside it.