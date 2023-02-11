Tide dominate Tigers inside
AUBURN | A lot of attention was paid to Alabama's ability to hit three-pointers at an efficient rate. But, on Saturday, it was the two-ball that killed Auburn.
The No. 3 Crimson Tide outscored the Tigers 46-26 inside the arc, limiting the duo of Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell to 10 total points. In addition, 44 of those points came in the paint as the Tide continued to get to the rim at ease.
Alabama's guards used their size to shoot over Auburn's smaller guards. Jaden Bradley finished 5-of-6 from the floor. Brandon Miller, the star freshman, finished 0-7 from behind the three-point line but was perfect on all five shots inside it.
It's been a major problem for Pearl's squad all season as the guards – Wendell Green (5-foot-11), K.D. Johnson (6-foot) and Zep Jasper (6-foot-1) – has continually had to fight against guards much bigger.
But it wasn't just the guards. Broome, needing a big game for Auburn, finished 3-of-11 from the floor as Charles Bediako made getting a good shot difficult for the sophomore.
"He got some pretty good looks in there," Pearl said. "We could have got him some deeper touches."
And, after reaching the foul line just six times in the first half, the Tide went 17 times after the break, getting Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan into foul trouble with continuous drives to the rim.
"On the offensive end, get an inside touch, get a bucket or foul," Pearl said. We weren't able to do that ... We fouled too much."