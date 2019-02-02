AUBURN | Bruce Pearl and Avery Johnson have faced off against each other seven times over the previous three seasons with Pearl holding a 4-3 edge. But Pearl, in his 5th season at Auburn, has never faced an Alabama team quite like this one.

“I like this team the best that he’s had. I don’t know how he feels about it but I think this is his best team,” Pearl said. “I think they’re playing really well together, and I think the things that they’re doing are really, really bringing out the strengths in their team.

“I think the other thing, too, is, I’ve got great familiarity with the team, because most of the kids on that team, we recruited, and they all told me they wanted to go to Alabama instead of Auburn. And, that’s a compliment to Alabama. We’ve just not been able to beat them much in recruiting.”

Bryce Brown is 7th in SEC history with 312 made 3-pointers. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

The Tide is 13-7 overall and 4-3 in the conference with wins over Wichita State, Murray State, Arizona, Penn State, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 22 Mississippi State. Alabama is 8th in the SEC in scoring offense (75.8 ppg), 9th in scoring defense (71.8 ppg), 3rd in rebounding margin (+5.6) and 5th in blocked shots (107). Freshman guard Kira Lewis leads the Tide averaging 13.7 points and 2.8 assists per game. He’s second on the team with 31 3-pointers made. Sophomore guard John Petty is averaging 11.8 points and has made a team-high 41 3-pointers. Senior forward Donta Hall is averaging 11.7 points, and a team-high 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. “I’d say, right now, that Tennessee, LSU, probably Kentucky and maybe Alabama are the four hottest teams right now in the league based on how well they’re playing,” Pearl said. “They’re playing basically four guards, but, with the exception of just Kira Lewis, who is their 6-foot, 3-inch point guard, all of their other guards are between 6-5 and 6-8, so they’re huge, and very, very long. “They lead the league in a lot of the categories that length would lead you to believe they’d lead the league. They do a good job defending the 3-ball, because they’ve got such length, and you don’t get as many open shots. Those shots are contested, and obviously that’s going to be very important for us tomorrow.”