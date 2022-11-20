It's the home-stretch for Jelani Thurman.

The 2023 tight end currently committed to Ohio State took his fifth game day visit to Auburn this weekend, as the Tigers try to flip the 4-star before it's too late. There's just one thing that Auburn is lacking — the right head coach.

Thurman used his official visit to Auburn back in the summer, but gets the option for an additional official visit because of the coaching change. He's yet to make a decision on if he wants to exercise that option after the new head coach is hired.

"That’s a conversation I might have with my mom, depending on when it is and who it is," Thurman said.