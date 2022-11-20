Thurman 'still interested' in Auburn
It's the home-stretch for Jelani Thurman.
The 2023 tight end currently committed to Ohio State took his fifth game day visit to Auburn this weekend, as the Tigers try to flip the 4-star before it's too late. There's just one thing that Auburn is lacking — the right head coach.
Thurman used his official visit to Auburn back in the summer, but gets the option for an additional official visit because of the coaching change. He's yet to make a decision on if he wants to exercise that option after the new head coach is hired.
"That’s a conversation I might have with my mom, depending on when it is and who it is," Thurman said.
The 6-foot-6 Georgia native made the trip to watch the Tigers take on Western Kentucky, a 41-17 Auburn victory. He traveled with his teammate — and primary recruiter —Auburn safety commit, Terrance Love.
"It’s a great time, come down here, see a good game, it’s only an hour away," Thurman said. "Get to be here with my fellow teammate as he supports his team. Why not?"
While his visits have been in tandem with Love, is there genuine interest or is he just tagging along?
"I’m still interested, I don’t know my level, though," Thurman said.
Although there's yet to be a decision made on who will take over the program, Thurman isn't necessarily waiting on Auburn to hire a coach. He's still planning on signing in December and enrolling early, but the right hire could make it interesting.
"I would love to see who’s the next head coach for Auburn," Thurman said.
He'll take one final visit, a game day visit for the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game in Columbus, Ohio, next week.