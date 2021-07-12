Three Tigers go on day two

“I knew coming to school was going to help me, especially in the SEC to mature and get better,” Bliss told Auburn athletics’ Jeff Shearer. “I think that’s an upside gf me going into pro ball. I’ve been here. I’ve played in the SEC. I’ve played a lot of big-time games in big place so I can take that maturity to the next level and progress through up there.

Ryan Bliss was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft, marking the 47th consecutive season an Auburn player has been drafted, the longest streak in the SEC.

“I tell everybody, this is the best decision I made to come to Auburn. To leave a legacy here and to be another guy to make it to the bigs from Auburn would be amazing. That’s my goal and I can’t wait to just strive and to do that.”

Bliss hit .328 in his three seasons at Auburn with 121 runs scored, 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 99 RBI. He had a .972 fielding percentage playing second base and shortstop.

Bliss, who was taken with the No. 42 overall pick, was the first of three players drafted Monday. Right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts went in the sixth round, No. 183 overall, to the N.Y. Yankees, and infielder Tyler Miller went in the ninth round, No. 256 overall, to the Boston Red Sox.

After going 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in six appearances in 2020, Fitts had to overcome a foot injury this spring, finishing 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA. He had 41 strikeouts in 41.1 innings. Fitts came on strong at the end of the season, earning SEC Pitcher of the Week honors May 24 when he held Missouri to one hit in 8.0 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

After batting .229 in 12 games in 2020, Miller broke out with a huge senior season. The left-hander, who started all 51 games mainly at first base, hit .313 with 10 doubles and one triple, and led AU with 16 home runs and 61 RBI.

One Auburn signee, right-handed pitcher Calvin Ziegler from TNXL Academy in Canada was taken by in the second round by the N.Y. Mets, No. 46 overall.

The draft concludes Tuesday with rounds 11-20 beginning at 11 a.m. CT on MLB.com.