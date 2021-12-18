Three takeaways from Auburn's win over Saint Louis

Auburn was down and almost out in Saint Louis, but behind a big second half performance from Wendell Green Jr., Walker Kessler and some late shots from Jabari Smith and Lior Berman, Auburn squeaked out a 74-70 win. After the game, Bruce Pearl called it Auburn's "best win of the season." Takeaways from the game:

Wendell Green shoots against North Alabama. (SEC Media Portal)

This team is truly never out of games... Shame on me for thinking it was over. I should've known better because this team is truly never out of games. Not with the kind of players and playmakers it has. Wendell Green Jr., Jabari Smith and K.D. Johnson can all single-handedly keep this team going or heat up and bring Auburn back in the game. Saturday it was Green that heated up in the second half and helped bring Auburn back in it. He finished with 15 points and eight assists, with 10 and six of those coming in the second half, respectively. "Wendell Green had a calmness to him that I'm not going to forget," Pearl said. "He was poised." This team has too much talent and too many streaky players to ever be counted out of a game.

Rebounds were almost a problem... If Auburn lost the game you could clearly point to one issue, and that was rebounding. An undersized Saint Louis team dominated the boards, outrebounding Auburn 46-27 and hauling in 19 offensive rebounds to Auburn's eight. It didn't end up costing Auburn the game, but that's an issue that needs to be fixed. "We’ve got some things that are ailing us, for sure," Pearl said. "We’re going to have to work on them and rebounding is clearly one of them." Some of them can be attributed to simply being unlucky and long rebounds taking a bad Auburn bounce, but that doesn't happen when you lose the rebounding battle by 19. That'll have to get fixed before playing a tough Murray State team and then starting SEC play.