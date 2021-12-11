Three takeaways from Auburn's win over Nebraska

It was never really close as Auburn flexed its muscles and dominated Nebraska with a 99-68 win on Saturday. With Bruce Pearl serving the first half of his two-game suspension, Wes Flanigan led the team into the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. It went about as good as possible for Auburn. Takeaways from Auburn's big win over the Cornhuskers:

Jabari Smith shoots over a Nebraska defender. (via SEC Media Portal)

No Bruce Pearl? No problem... With Bruce Pearl serving a two-game suspension after the NCAA's ruling came out on Friday, assistant coach Wes Flanigan served as Auburn's head coach. The transition was relatively seamless. "He let us play just like BP would. It really didn't feel no different, so it was great," Wendell Green said about playing under Flanigan. Auburn absolutely cruised through Nebraska and the players made life pretty easy on Flanigan, but he still did an impressive job with the scout and leading the team. Obviously the team missed Pearl, but Flanigan did a great job leading them on Saturday.

Jabari played like a pro in an NBA arena and Wendell stepped up... Future top pick Jabari Smith got the chance to play in an NBA arena on Saturday and he didn't disappoint. He finished with 21 points, shooting 7-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-6 from deep, adding five rebounds and four assists. Current NBA superstar Kevin Durant was courtside watching and got a firsthand look at someone he'll be playing against next year (assuming Smith doesn't end up on the Nets). The future pro played like one on Saturday. And then credit needs to go to Wendell Green, too. K.D. Johnson was in foul trouble and didn't have his best game, leading to some extended minutes for Green. He went off for 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. He continues to showcase that streakiness where, when hot, he's the best shooter on the floor. A couple of his threes came from the next county over. "Wendell was unbelievable," Flanigan said. Green played lights out in State Farm Arena.