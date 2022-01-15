Three takeaways from Auburn's win at Ole Miss

It wasn't easy for Auburn to beat Ole Miss on Saturday, but it was never going to be. This is a team that has always given Bruce Pearl-led Auburn team fits, and that was the case again on Saturday. Down by as many as 14 at one point in the first half, Auburn climbed back from that deficit and left Oxford with an 80-71 win. Takeaways from the game:

Zep Jasper celebrates against Ole Miss (Matthew Shannon/AU Athletics)

This team is different... The usual rules don't apply to this Auburn basketball team. I've said it for awhile now and Saturday was another display of that. Ole Miss has historically caused Auburn and Pearl a lot of issues. Pearl was 4-10 against Ole Miss coming into the game. And the Rebels caused this team some issues, too, leading by as many as 14 at one point. But this team has Jabari Smith. It has Walker Kessler. It has K.D. Johnson. It has Wendell Green Jr. The list goes on. The sheer depth and talent of this team is unparalleled when compared to previous Auburn teams. Whether it's Ole Miss being a tough team for Auburn to beat, or South Carolina being a tough place to play, this team is just different. And this team is also never out of games. It has now completed two double-digit comebacks, first against Saint Louis and now Ole Miss. Never count this team out of a game and remember that the usual rules of Auburn basketball don't apply to this team.

Walker Kessler's resurgence... After going through the early portion of the season without any issues with fouls, Walker Kessler ended up fouling out in Auburn's last two games against Florida and Alabama. He played 24 minutes and scored six points against Florida and played 12 minutes with two points against Alabama. Two forgettable performances and not what Auburn needs from its rim protector. Well, he quickly turned the page on Saturday, tying his career-high with 20 points and adding 10 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals with no turnovers. It's clear how much better Auburn is on both sides of the floor with Kessler out there, and keeping him out of foul trouble is going to be key for this team moving forward. He's a complete difference-maker for Auburn.

Need more production out of the SF spot... It was always going to be a process for Allen Flanigan to get back into playing shape and get comfortable with all his new teammates, and that's exactly what we're seeing right now. Getting Flanigan back is big for the longterm of this team, and he's clearly an upgrade over Devan Cambridge in the starting lineup, but it's also clear he's not 100 percent comfortable yet. But the small forward spot as a whole needs to get more productive for Auburn to continue to improve and take it to the next level. Flanigan finished Saturday's game with six points, while Cambridge had one point and shot 0-3 from the floor and was -4 during his 12 minutes of play. Neither Lior Berman or Chris Moore played on Saturday. There's not much of a concern for Flanigan as there was always going to be a readjustment period, but Cambridge needs to elevate his game off the bench and if Berman or Moore get involved, they need to play better, too.