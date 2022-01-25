Three takeaways from Auburn's win at Missouri

In Auburn's ugliest shooting game of the season, where even dunks weren't falling, the Tigers still left Mizzou Arena with a 55-54 win over Missouri. It certainly was not pretty, and what was nearly a disaster is now just a learning point for No. 1 Auburn, but an ugly win is always better than an ugly loss. Takeaways from Auburn's win over Missouri:

Jabari Smith blocks a Missouri shot. (Auburn Athletics)

"Get the ball to K.D. Johnson and get the hell out of the way" The UConn game is the first one that usually comes to mind when it comes to K.D. Johnson's heroic performances. He didn't score as many points against Missouri (17) as he did against UConn (27 in 2OT), but his heroics against Missouri will be remembered all season long by Auburn fans. Without Johnson, Auburn does not win at Missouri. Down 51-50, Johnson drove to the basket and scored through contact and drew the foul. He completed the 3-point play. The next possession he drove right back to the basket and scored, making it 55-51 Auburn with 47 seconds left. "Well, get the ball to K.D. Johnson and get the hell out of the way," Bruce Pearl said on the broadcast. "It's not rocket science." Johnson ended with 17 points and three steals and was the clear MVP for Auburn in the win.

Board man gets paid Auburn had 15 total rebounds in the first half. Auburn had 20 offensive rebounds in the second half. 33 total rebounds. And who contributed the most to that? Devan Cambridge. Cambridge had nine boards in the game, all offensive and all in the second half. "Devan was really good against Kentucky," Pearl said. "He didn’t put up numbers, but we were better with him on the floor because his defense was so solid. Then tonight he just used his athleticism, and they couldn’t check him out." Cambridge's final stat-line of four points on 2-of-8 shooting and missing the front-end of two sets of free throws doesn't look pretty, but boy do those nine offensive boards. Auburn doesn't win without his relentless effort on the offensive glass.

Finding a way Look, there's no real way to spin it: This was an ugly game for Auburn. But Auburn found a way, and that's what really matters at the end of the day. Auburn shot 30 percent from the floor and 21.4 percent from three. Jabari Smith had without a doubt his worst game of the season with five points and shooting 2-of-15 from the floor, but he still added 10 rebounds and two blocks. And even with its best player oddly quiet, Auburn found a way to win. "To be able to walk away and see that Jabari didn’t have a very good offensive night, but we can win when Jabari doesn’t have a great offensive night," Pearl said. It wasn't just Smith that couldn't get his shots to fall. Really only Johnson with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting and Walker Kessler with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting were truly effective for Auburn.