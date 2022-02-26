Three takeaways from Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Some late turnovers and Jabari Smith heroics pushed it from a double-digit deficit to a 3-point game with 58 seconds left, but a Kennedy Chandler bucket and a Wendell Green Jr. missed three on the other end ended up being the dagger.

An 11-point second half lead for Auburn dissipated on Saturday and turned into an 11-point deficit as Auburn went cold from the floor and couldn't regain its footing, losing 67-62 to Tennessee.

K.D. and Jabari not enough to get it done

Auburn got fantastic contributions from Jabari Smith and K.D. Johnson on Saturday. Smith had 27 points shooting 9-of-21 from the floor along with eight rebounds. Johnson had 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

Problem is, that was about the extent of Auburn's offensive production on Saturday.

Walker Kessler, Green and Allen Flanigan combined to score 17 points and that was the extent of Auburn's scoring. Five players in total scored.

"Need more guys to step up offensively," Bruce Pearl said. "Obviously had a good night from K.D. and a good night from Jabari. But we've got more step-up in us."

Pearl has stressed it over and over again this season Auburn is at its best when it gets contributions from everyone. Auburn goes nine deep. All nine don't have to score, but Auburn needs more contributions from the others in order to be successful.

Auburn only got five bench points, all of which came from Green. Green had an off night, though, shooting 2-of-15 from the floor.

But Pearl isn't panicking about Green or the rest of the Auburn team that struggled on Saturday.

"You’re going to go as your best players go. Wendell is one of our best players," Pearl said. "He didn’t shoot a very good percentage tonight. Probably could have done a better job of coming off it and getting guys better shots and passes and being a better playmaker. A lot of things he could have probably done better for us to have a chance to win. And I trust him. I trust him."