Three takeaways from Auburn's loss at Tennessee
An 11-point second half lead for Auburn dissipated on Saturday and turned into an 11-point deficit as Auburn went cold from the floor and couldn't regain its footing, losing 67-62 to Tennessee.
Some late turnovers and Jabari Smith heroics pushed it from a double-digit deficit to a 3-point game with 58 seconds left, but a Kennedy Chandler bucket and a Wendell Green Jr. missed three on the other end ended up being the dagger.
Takeaways from Auburn's third-straight road loss:
K.D. and Jabari not enough to get it done
Auburn got fantastic contributions from Jabari Smith and K.D. Johnson on Saturday. Smith had 27 points shooting 9-of-21 from the floor along with eight rebounds. Johnson had 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting.
Problem is, that was about the extent of Auburn's offensive production on Saturday.
Walker Kessler, Green and Allen Flanigan combined to score 17 points and that was the extent of Auburn's scoring. Five players in total scored.
"Need more guys to step up offensively," Bruce Pearl said. "Obviously had a good night from K.D. and a good night from Jabari. But we've got more step-up in us."
Pearl has stressed it over and over again this season Auburn is at its best when it gets contributions from everyone. Auburn goes nine deep. All nine don't have to score, but Auburn needs more contributions from the others in order to be successful.
Auburn only got five bench points, all of which came from Green. Green had an off night, though, shooting 2-of-15 from the floor.
But Pearl isn't panicking about Green or the rest of the Auburn team that struggled on Saturday.
"You’re going to go as your best players go. Wendell is one of our best players," Pearl said. "He didn’t shoot a very good percentage tonight. Probably could have done a better job of coming off it and getting guys better shots and passes and being a better playmaker. A lot of things he could have probably done better for us to have a chance to win. And I trust him. I trust him."
Killed on the boards
Auburn got killed on the glass. Plain and simple.
Bruce Pearl kept it plain and simple.
"No excuses on the rebounding," Pearl said. "We talked before the game that the team that played more physically and with greater effort and energy would win the game. And their guards and their players were quicker to the ball than we were. That was a real problem for us chasing those 50-50 balls."
Tennessee finished with 54 rebounds to Auburn's 31, including 21 offensive boards that helped contribute to 19 second-chance points. A big scoring drought in the second half was big, but the rebounds were the backbreaker for Auburn tonight.
"They got 20 more possessions than we did," Pearl said. "It's hard to win a game when you give an opponent that many more possessions."
Second half drought costly
With 16:41 to go Walker Kessler hit a layup to put Auburn up by 11. Auburn did not hit another field goal until K.D. Johnson made a layup with 7:19 to go.
Tennessee took a four-point lead during that time and Auburn never regained its footing.
"We got to figure out ways to get guys open and make the offense a little easier, so I feel like they were just a good defensive team," Jabari Smith said about the drought. "They didn’t change anything; crowd just got into it a little bit and we had some self-inflicted issues.”
The Tigers have gone into second half scoring droughts previously and managed to fight their way out of it, but Saturday's was just too big and too much to handle ultimately.