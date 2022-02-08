Three takeaways from Auburn's loss at Arkansas

Auburn's 19-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night with Arkansas taking down the Tigers in overtime, 80-76. After a sloppy first half where Auburn trailed by double digits, the Tigers climbed back and made it a back-and-forth affair in the second half before heading into overtime. Jabari Smith had a near-heroic performance in overtime hitting two late threes to keep Auburn in it, but the Hogs hit enough free throws in the free period to keep it out of reach. Takeaways from Auburn's loss to Arkansas:

Walker Kessler shoots against Arkansas. (Nelson Chenault/USA Today)

Losing it at the line Some will point to the end of regulation and a potentially questionable final shot and no timeout from Auburn, but the biggest difference of the game was at the charity strike. Auburn got to the line 17 times and made eight. Arkansas got to the line 32 times and hit 26. In overtime alone Arkansas made 11 free throws, to just one made shot. A plus-18 differential at the free throw line in the game. The Tigers came into the game shooting a little over 74 percent from the line, but shot 47.1 percent from the line against Arkansas. That was the biggest difference in the game. Luckily for Auburn it's a fixable issue, but it will haunt Auburn when it looks at this loss and what could have been.

Living with the end shot At the end of the second half Auburn got the ball back with the game tied at 66 and 23 seconds remaining. Rather than call a timeout, Bruce Pearl opted to call a play from the bench and let his players play out. Walker Kessler set the high ballscreen for Wendell Green Jr. who took it to his left and shot a deep three from the logo. It clanked off the front of the rim and the game went to overtime. While some clamored for a timeout or a different play call, Auburn is living with the final call. "First off, my teammates trust me with the ball in my hands at the end of the game," Green said. "Tie game. I took the shot. My teammates are not really tripping about it. Coach is not tripping about it too much. So just ended up missing." Pearl said Green had the option to drive it downhill if he wanted, but opted to take the three.