Three potential impact freshmen on offense

As Auburn inches closer to fall camp, it's time to start a new series looking at three players on each side of the ball ready to make an impact based on their class. To clarify, while the NCAA allowed everyone an extra year of eligibility, the players' class will be determined by Auburn's official website and how they list the player. For example, Auburn lists Kobe Hudson as a sophomore and that's how he'll be viewed for this series. Auburn only has a handful of players listed as a redshirt freshmen on its website, so all freshmen will be grouped into one before going into sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Landen King in spring practice. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

Jarquez Hunter — RB Starting things off with the player that's probably in line for the biggest impact as a true freshman this season. Jarquez Hunter, with Devan Barrett gone, instantly slides into the No. 3 spot on the running back depth chart. Hunter was a 3-star running back and the No. 39 running back in the class. But, Auburn feels like it found a diamond in the rough with Hunter. And they just may have. Hunter ran for 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns during his senior season at Neshoba. Auburn's coaches are high on Hunter and his ability to make an instant impact. After just a few short weeks at Auburn he was named an Iron Man of the Week for his work ethic in summer workouts. Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers are the No. 1 and No. 2 backs, but Hunter will get his fair share of carries this season.

Landen King — TE/WR While initially Landen King appeared to be buried a little bit on the tight end depth chart, he may have found a fit on the field elsewhere. King, who's listed at 6-foot-5, 214 pounds, is going to get some work at wide receiver this year. With the wide receiver room lacking experience and King needing to fill out his body a little more before playing tight end in the SEC, he could become a strong option at receiver this season. With his height and athleticism, King has a lot of potential at receiver for Auburn. Auburn likes King at tight end and that's likely his long-term fit, but during his freshman season he'll likely see the field more as a receiver than a tight end.

Colby Smith — OT Rarely do offensive tackles arrive and make an immediate impact in college football. Especially in the SEC. But rarely do you find a team lacking offensive tackles as much as Auburn is. The previous staff's recruitment, or lack thereof, of offensive tackles leaves Bryan Harsin and Auburn in a tough spot. Last year Auburn had a former defensive tackle in Alec Jackson and an offensive guard in Brodarious Hamm at the tackle positions. The Tigers have former JUCO tackle Brenden Coffey as an option and Austin Troxell, but those two aren't necessarily great options. Enter, Colby Smith. Smith was the first high school offensive tackle to commit to Auburn since 2017 when Troxell and Calvin Ashley committed.