AUBURN | The 3-pointers started falling for Auburn in the second half and Missouri didn’t have an answer. Auburn made 11 from beyond the arc including 8 of their first 11 attempts after the break to beat Missouri 92-58 and bring an emphatic end to a three-game losing streak. Auburn improves to 14-6 overall and 3-4 in the SEC while Mizzou falls to 10-9 and 1-6. “Coming out the locker room, we came out with a lot of energy,” said Chuma Okeke, who scored in double-figures for a fourth-straight game. “The last few games, we weren't coming out for the second half with a lot of energy, so we just tried to change that.”

Brown made 4 of 10 3-pointers and added four rebounds. Ben Wolk/AuburnSports.com

Auburn took complete control of the game with a 30-6 run early in the second half, making 8 of 11 3-pointers during the 7:41 stretch that gave the home-standing Tigers a 25-point lead. Jared Harper led the way with 16 points and five assists. Okeke and Bryce Brown had 14 points apiece. Auburn attempted 41 3-pointers, the second-most in school history, and made 16, the second-most this season. Auburn out-rebounded Missouri 39-38 including a nine-rebound edge in the second half, and scored 28 points off 20 Mizzou turnovers. "We lead the league in forcing turnovers. It’s about matchups, because we rely on turning people over, and they’re susceptible a little bit to turnovers. It’s a tough matchup for them in that regard," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "So we turned them over a lot last year at Missouri. We turned them over here and that was a—28 points off turnovers was, maybe the difference." AU scored 33 points off its bench including eight by Danjel Purifoy and six apiece by Horace Spencer, Malik Dunbar and J’Von McCormick. Spencer added three rebounds, two blocked shots and made just the second 3-pointer of his career. "The start of the game, I thought we scored very well early," Pearl said. "Just really good stuff, great looks, and it was a two-point game because they were scoring every time down. That’s just not going to get it done. Yes, we turned Missouri over 20 times, which is great. Yea, we held them down and the field goal percentage numbers were what they were, but we’ve got to be able to play better than that. "I’m very pleased with the win. The margin was the largest in the Arena history against an SEC opponent, but we’ve got to play better." Auburn continues its three-game homestand Saturday night against Alabama. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.