AUBURN — Three key Auburn starters remain "day-to-day," according to Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.

"Boobee Whitlow will be day-to-day." Malzahn said. "Jamel Dean is day-to-day and so it Marlon Davidson."

Boobee Whitlow has been dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained against Arkansas earlier in the season. It kept him less than 100 percent against Mississippi State and Tennessee, though the starting Auburn running back battled through it in those games.

He experienced a minor setback early in the game against the Volunteers, but he returned to the field nonetheless. Whitlow suffered an unrelated injury to the neck and shoulder area attempting to recover a Jarrett Stidham fumble that ultimately resulted in a Tennessee scoop-and-score.

"I’m not ready to say if he’ll be ready to play or not," Malzahn said, saying a by-committee approach of Malik Miller, Kam Martin, Shaun Shivers and Asa Martin is the most likely solution in his potential absence.

Less details and expectations were provided for the two defensive standouts with "day-to-day" injuries.

Davidson went down with an ankle injury during the Tennessee game and had to be helped off the field. The junior defensive end had a noticeable limp throughout the game, including on his way to the halftime locker room, so the in-game issue he sustained was a response to a lingering ankle injury Davidson has.

As for Dean, his snap counts have been limited since Week 3.

Auburn's starting cornerback played all 154 defensive snaps in its two games against Washington and LSU. In the four weeks since, Dean's snap totals have gradually decreased, and not because of diminished performances. He played 40 snaps against Arkansas and 44 against Southern Miss. He has played 27 and 17, respectively, in the last two games against Mississippi State and Tennessee.

The status of Dean's injury is undisclosed, but it's clear he hasn't been 100 percent for a few weeks, at the very least.

One notable injured player that appears to be much more serious than day-to-day: offensive lineman Calvin Ashley.

The redshirt freshman earned his first start against Mississippi State, but didn't dress out the following week against Tennessee. The extent of Ashley's injury remains unknown, with Malzahn only labeling it as a "medical issue."

"So, Calvin last week, he’s dealing with a medical issue, and we’re hoping that he’ll be back in the near future," Malzahn said. "The most important thing is his health."