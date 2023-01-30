It snapped a five-game losing streak to Florida, as the Tigers keep rolling.

"I thought we came out a little sluggish, but we got it back midway through the first quarter and then my team just played with an edge," said coach Johnnie Harris. "I thought they played tough, they were tough, they were physical."

After starting conference play 0-6, the Tigers have put together a three-game win streak. Florida became the latest victim Monday night, as Auburn took down the Gators 66-55 from Neville Arena.

It was double-trouble for the Gators, who couldn't keep pace with the combination of Aicha Coulibaly and Kharyssa Richardson. Both put up a double-double and Richardson set multiple career-highs to do so, the first double-double of her career.

Coulibaly dropped 14 points and recorded 11 rebounds, while Richardson led both stat categories with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

"She was amazing," Coulibaly said of Richardson. "I don’t know how many times I told her I was proud of her in the game. We need that from her everyday."

Falling behind 18-13 after one quarter, the Tigers used a defensive clinic in the second quarter to take a halftime lead. Florida made just one shot in the quarter, as Auburn closed the half on a 14-0 run to lead 27-20 at halftime.

"We played fast but we also played patient," Harris said. "We wanted to put pressure on them but we wanted to take open shots and we wanted to make them guard us. I thought we did that in the second quarter."

Offenses found a rhythm for both teams in the third, but Florida never quite closed the gap. Despite making 10 3-pointers, the Gators only made eight shots from inside the arc.

Auburn's lead grew to as large as 16 points in the second half, as the Tigers cruised to their third straight SEC victory, a feat that had not been accomplished since the 2016-17 season.

The Tigers will look to make it four in a row Sunday, when they host Arkansas at 2 p.m. from Neville Arena. It will be broadcast on SEC Network.