Three impact juniors on defense

As Auburn inches closer to fall camp, it's time to start a new series looking at three players on each side of the ball ready to make an impact based on their class. To clarify, while the NCAA allowed everyone an extra year of eligibility, the players' class will be determined by Auburn's official website and how they list the player. For example, Auburn lists Kobe Hudson as a sophomore and that's how he'll be viewed for this series. After the options were limited on offense, Auburn has a plethora of juniors on defense that are ready to make an impact this season.

Owen Pappoe goes through a drill with ILB coach Jeff Schmedding. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

Owen Pappoe — LB Starting it off with the player guaranteed to make a big impact for Auburn's defense this season is linebacker Owen Pappoe. Pappoe will be Auburn's starting outside linebacker alongside Zakoby McClain who will patrol the inside. But Pappoe can play the inside and attack the quarterback, too. Pappoe's freshman season ended with 49 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Stepping into a bigger role in 2020 Pappoe finished with 93 tackles, four sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception. With Pappoe potentially heading into his final season on the Plains he projects to be a team leader for Auburn's defense this season and one of its statistical leaders, too.

Derick Hall — EDGE Derick Hall ended Auburn's season playing his best ball and is not only ready to make an impact this season but could be headed for a breakout season as well. In Auburn's regular season finale Hall had three tackles and two sacks, looking strong coming off the edge and earning him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. He had 21 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the season. Hall is the starting EDGE heading into this season and with an improved defensive line around him, he should be able to make a bigger impact on the field.

Nehemiah Pritchett — DB Coming on in replacement of an injured Jaylin Simpson, after struggling to start, Pritchett turned into one of the top corners in the SEC. Because of the depth at the position, Pritchett moved to nickel in the spring, leaving his position in 2021 in question. Whether or not Pritchett remains at nickel this fall remains to be seen, but Pritchett will find his way onto the field one way or the other. Pritchett had 25 tackles, one interception and 10 pass breakups even in the shortened season. Considering Pritchett was a lower-rated 3-star who didn't see the field much his freshman season, his sophomore season is that much more impressive. In Derek Mason's defense, Pritchett should be in line to make a major impact this season.