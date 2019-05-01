AUBURN | Auburn wrapped up 15 days of spring practice with the A-Day game April 13. Here’s a look at three players on the offensive side of the ball that showed a lot of improvement this spring.

QB JOEY GATEWOOD



Gatewood may be the most improved player on the team and is probably the favorite to win the starting quarterback position going into the opener against Oregon Aug. 31. His increased passing acumen was certainly evident in the A-Day game where he completed 7 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns working with the first-team. And Gatewood’s potential impact on a game can be much more when you factor in his ability to run the football and be a true dual-threat quarterback.

WR MATTHEW HILL



After redshirting last fall, it was unclear what Hill could bring to the table this fall until he put on a show in the A-Day game. He made a terrific over the shoulder 41-yard catch between two defenders on an under thrown ball for the first touchdown of the game. He burned the second-team defense for a 49-yard touchdown at the end of the first half. He finished the spring game with five receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Now, Hill still has plenty to prove this season but he certainly showed the potential to be a big-play receiver in Auburn’s offense.

WR MARQUIS MCCLAIN



McClain had just three catches for 26 yards in A-Day game but he was singled out by Gus Malzahn as one of the team’s most improved players this spring. At 6-foot-2 and 224 pounds, McClain has always had an intriguing combination of size and speed, but has barely played in three years. Can he seize this opportunity with Auburn looking to replace two of its top receivers from last season? It appears McClain took the first step this spring and needs to take a couple more this summer and into preseason practice in August.