The Tigers won the battle to get the Naperville, Ill., native to come to their campus after two years as the starter in East Lansing, and Freeze's success with quarterbacks in the past had a lot to do with it. It also helped that Thorne was familiar with Auburn's new offensive coordinator, Philip Montgomery, and the high-powered offenses he ran at Tulsa.

"When I came down here on my visit, me and my dad were probably here for nine hours, and a lot of that was watching film and talking through the offense," Thorne said. "Seeing the players that we have and that was all very encouraging."

Payton Thorne had no intentions of transferring from Michigan State following last season. In fact, the newly-named Auburn starting quarterback was focused on returning to the Spartans until some things changed his mind. As soon as his name entered the portal, Hugh Freeze and Auburn went to work.

"If you look at his track record, his time at Baylor and Tulsa, he had explosive offenses ranked in the top two in the country for like three years in a row or something like that," Thorne said.

Coming in as the de-facto starter, the 6-foot-2 Thorne has learned a few things about Auburn and the South in general. He noted that people are friendlier below the Mason-Dixon Line, although his mind might change when he enters Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge or Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville this season.

"I love it down here; this is my kind of place, my kind of people down here," he said. "Everyone's been very welcoming and just good people."

And the change in venue has benefited both Thorne and the Tigers. He provides Auburn with a quarterback who has won big in college football, has proven his leadership skills and talent on the field during the first three weeks of fall camp. Freeze gives him the opportunity to play for an offensive-minded head coach, something he didn't have at Michigan State during his three seasons there.

"It's fun for me to play for an offensive head coach and to have a lot of people devoted to quarterback and quarterback development and all that stuff," Thorne said.

It seems to be the perfect fit at the perfect time for Thorne and Auburn, giving the offense a big bump after a season of less-than-great quarterback play. His teammates have been awed by how quickly he picked up the playbook while also coming in and immediately earning respect from them and coaches. Thorne didn't push the leadership angle when he arrived but kept it simple.

"I think the biggest thing that I wanted to do is just be myself," he said. "I didn't want to come down here and try to be somebody else. Obviously, it's a different part of the country, a different conference. But I think if you go into a new place and try to be something you're not, everybody can tell that. I've just tried to come down here and do what I do and work hard and try to prove myself in our workouts first."

As for the ultimate decision to join Freeze's first team on the Plains, it made too much sense to Thorne.

"I thought it was a no-brainer to come here, and I thought it was a great opportunity," he said. "So far, it's been great."