Thor, who is the No. 59 overall player in the 2020 class, announced his decision Sunday morning on Twitter.

“They have made a big impression on me,” Thor said after the visit. “I feel like I could see myself in an Auburn jersey.”

Thor visited Auburn twice during the basketball season, including a trip for the Tigers’ final home game of the season. It was then that Thor felt Auburn could be his new home.

“Auburn is a great school,” Thor told AuburnSports.com . “And I really like the coaches.”

Now, he will. And thanks in large part to Bruce Pearl and assistant/lead recruiter Ira Bowman.



“I really like them,” Thor said. “I really like Coach Pearl, and I really like Coach Bowman, too,”

Thor is the fourth member of Auburn’s 2020 class. He joins five-star point guard Sharife Cooper, four-star forward Chris Moore and sharpshooter Justin Powell. Cooper, Moore and Powell all signed with Auburn in December. Thor will sign with Auburn on Wednesday, the first day of the signing period.

Auburn also is heavily in the mix for five-star shooting guard Jalen Green and five-star forward Greg Brown. Green is set to announce his decision on Friday. Brown will announce on April 24.

Rivals ranks Thor, who is 6-feet-10 and 195 pounds, the No. 10 power forward in the 2020 class.





AUBURN'S 2020 RECRUITING CLASS: