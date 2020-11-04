AuburnSports - Thor a 'terrific talent' for Auburn

However, before the season starts Bruce Pearl is looking to have Thor bulk up a little more.

Expected to be a stretch-four, Thor is listed at 6-foot-10, 205 pounds, making him unlike any other player on the roster with his rare combination of size and speed.

Long thought to be headed to Oklahoma State, Auburn made a late surge and brought in 4-star power forward JT Thor in April.

“JT Thor came in at around 195, he’s up to about 205 right now. I hope to get him closer to 208 or 210 by the time the season starts,” Pearl said. “My guess is he’ll play at 205. So obviously he’s long and lean. Got a great basketball body. But he’ll be giving away a lot of weight if he plays the four position for us. He’s a clear stretch-four man.”

As a freshman, Thor will be counted on to play a big role out of the gate.

On the defensive side of the ball, Thor is tall enough to play strong in the paint and has the speed and length to defend the perimeter.

“He’s long and very skilled. He does everything offensively and defensively. If you can drive it to the block on him, you might as well give him a couple pump fakes or something because he’s going to block it,” Williams said on Thor. “He’s an all-around player. He hustles, talks and communicates. He’s got it all.”

Offensively, Thor is the definition of a true stretch-four. He can play inside, shoot from outside and run the floor.

“Left-handed, great range. Can get to the basket. Really quick first step,” Pearl said about Thor. “Decent job of finishing. Great free throw shooter, got a great three-point stroke.”

With Sharife Cooper leading the charge, Thor could prove to be a strong running-mate for the young point guard.

While Auburn’s team is so young it may not be able to dictate the tempo, Pearl is hoping with guys like Thor and Cooper the team will be able to play fast.

“Yeah we’re gonna be fast, look, I like to play fast, we’re gonna push the break, we’re gonna do some forms of pressing, I do like us in transition but I think a lot of that is going to depend on the opponent,” Pearl said.

As the No. 55 prospect in the class of 2020, Thor has the potential to be another one-and-done for Auburn after Isaac Okoro became the first in program history.

“He’s a really good pro-product and you know, he’s gonna be a really good player; the question is just how quickly he can get there, terrific talent,” Pearl said.



