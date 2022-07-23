Thompson on MLB draft success: 'That's program development'

The coach also made it a point that it was the first time they had heard their names called at the draft for seven of the eight players. Only reliever Carson Skipper had that pleasure before this week, and for Thompson, that proves what this program can do for players that decide to put on the orange and blue.

"You love these boys, and they give us so much," Thompson said. "When you see them develop like that, man, that's the goal."

The 2022 MLB Draft was a bittersweet moment for Butch Thompson. While he saw eight of his players realize their dream of being drafted – the most in program history in a 20-round draft – it also means they are moving on.

"That's program development," he said.

That development was influential in Blake Burkhalter rising to the second round, being selected by the Atlanta Braves with the 76th overall pick. The pitcher that put a dagger in the seasons of Oregon State and Stanford earned himself a lot of money and, more importantly, draft stock with his performances on the biggest stages late in the season.

And Burkhalter arguably has the quickest path to the majors of any Auburn player drafted.

"He cemented himself and took himself to another category," Thompson said. "And that's the neat thing: professional baseball is not looking at those rankings. They're looking at like, 'Hey, this is what we might want to get. Who's the best available? This guy is.'"

Sonny DiChiara, selected in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Angels, was another sign of the development the program offers. The slugger will start at the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, where his coach says he needs to stay true to himself.

"You know, people say, 'Well if he dropped 30 pounds,'" Thompson said. "I think he's tried all that in his career. He's a hard worker, I think Sonny is Sonny, and you got to love him for what he is, and he's going to continue to work hard defensively."

The one negative, if Thompson would even call it that, is that the rotation lost a key starter in Trace Bright. The right-hander, who was 50/50 on coming back for his senior season, was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 137th overall pick. Add in Mason Barnett (87th overall, Kansas City Royals), Burkhalter, Carson Skipper (11th round, Colorado Rockies) and Hayden Mullins (12th round, Boston Red Sox), and the pitching staff took a significant cut, especially with Bright.

"I believe in him so much, and that's a rotation piece," Thompson said. "We don't want to keep him from pro ball, but we just love him so much."

Overall, it was a historic draft for the Auburn baseball program and Thompson, and precisely what the goal is of the head coach and his staff.

"They're supposed to come through here, and I want every person to get their degree and go to pro ball, and that's happening," the coach said.