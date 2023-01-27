It makes sense when you consider all of the new pieces on this year's roster. Thompson said in fall practice, there were 24 newcomers, guys that they have to learn about it as players and personalities. After a slow start during the fall, the team started to gel and, per Thompson, were "starting to play some good baseball."

"I didn't look for that," the coach said. "I just convicted that in my heart that January 27th to opening day is the biggest time. And I'm going to tell them that."

AUBURN | There will be plenty of crucial stretches for Auburn baseball this upcoming season as the Tigers try to claw their way back to Omaha. For head coach Butch Thompson, the most important of those start on Friday.

Many question marks will be looked at in the first weeks of practice. Who can replace Sonny DiChiara's production? Can Auburn find a true leadoff batter like Blake Rambusch? And besides Joseph Gonzalez and possibly Chase Allsup, where can the Tigers turn for weekend starters?

Along with Gonzalez, the two biggest mainstays are centerfielder Kason Howell, the "alpha of this ball club," and catcher Nate LaRue, who Thompson considers one of the top catchers in the SEC.

"He's been here as long as I have been playing center field," Thompson said of Howell. "If I need a connection to that locker room, he's the alpha male that I would go to."

And, while Cole Foster returns to the lineup, it will be in the new position at shortstop. The transition might have scared Thompson a few years ago, he admitted, but the success of Ryan Bliss and Brody Moore from second to short has instilled some confidence that Foster will be the right man for the job.

If anything, Thompson and the coaching staff are looking for the right fit in filling out the lineup card on a daily basis.

"The lineup again is a search for the best nine, not necessarily the nine best players and how they all sync together," he said. "I think it's got the potential to have a different feel to it. A different look to it."

Despite all the chances and uncertainties at certain positions, the expectations are still the same for Thompson and the Tigers: bringing home the program's first national title. After getting close in two of the past three full seasons, Thompson believes he has a group capable of doing just that, but even he doesn't know how to rank his team yet.

"I have no understanding how people do all this preseason stuff," he said. "I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm here every day. I don't know how good we're going to be … We've got a good nucleus of guys back."

The next 21 days will go a long way in determining their success.