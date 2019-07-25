“I’ll walk around, tour the campus and meet with the coaches,” McGuire said.

McGuire, who is ranked the No. 1 placekicker by One On One Kicking and a five-star and No. 10 kicker by Kohl’s, is scheduled to be in Auburn Friday and stay until Saturday.

Thompson kicker Evan McGuire was a standout at Auburn’s kicking camp June 10 and will be back on campus this weekend for an unofficial visit.

Auburn hasn’t offered a kicker in the 2020 class, but that could change soon.

McGuire has been in contact with special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge. He’s also spoken with special teams coach Larry Porter.



“They said they are always looking (for a kicker) and said I am one of their top recruits there,” McGuire said.

Should Auburn extend an offer, it would all but end McGuire’s recruitment.

“Honestly, it probably would. It would be very exciting,” McGuire said. “I would say I’m an Auburn fan. I’ve been to a lot of games. My mom is an alum and my sister goes there now.”

McGuire has offers from Army and Campbell and interest from Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Louisville and Memphis, among others. He doubles as a kicker and punter for Thompson and could do the same in college.

“Auburn is recruiting me as a combo (kicker/punter),” McGuire said.

McGuire’s longest in-game field goal is 49 yards. His personal best in a non-game situation is 60 yards. He was one of only two Class of 2020 kickers this summer to hit all field goal attempts during the 2019 National Kohl’s Showcase Tour.

