AUBURN | With two of last year’s weekend starters resting their arms, there were opportunities for a number of Auburn’s pitchers to step up this fall. A number of them did starting with junior left-hander Bailey Horn. “Bailey Horn probably threw the baseball as good as any pitcher in our program,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “The way Jack (Owen) and the way Tanner (Burns) have looked with Bailey Horn, you already feel like you have a rotation or a thought of what a potential rotation may be.” Burns and Owens, both juniors and returning weekend starters, are on a throwing program as they build up their arms for the start of the season in February.

Horn came on strong for Auburn down the stretch last season. (Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics)

The Tigers also return Cody Greenhill, who has saved 17 games the past two season. The junior right-hander is expected to have a lot more help on the backend this season from sophomore right-hander Richard Fitts and junior college right-hander Drew Baker.

“Fitts pitched in a Regional, a Super Regional and both games in Omaha as a true freshman,” Thompson said. “We think Richard can continue to do that great work in the bullpen and help Cody a little bit more, and/or is he a starter? That will be a major role that he brings. “Baker, who came to us from Chipola, you’re talking about a mid-90’s fastball and maybe a tick more once we get to the season. That’s exciting to put around Greenhill and Fitts in that bullpen.” The Tigers struggled to find a consistent midweek starter last season, but Thompson feels like Auburn has a couple of good options to fill that role in freshman right-hander Trace Bright and junior college right-hander Jackson Reynolds. “Probably the freshman that impressed us the most, that looks like an eventual, down-the-road starter is Trace Bright from Trinity,” Thompson said. “He threw the ball with enough velocity in the low 90’s, he landed his breaking ball, which is sometimes a challenge with a freshman pitcher and he showed a third pitch with a changeup to the lefties. He just stayed in the strike zone the entire fall. He had an amazing fall for us. “It would be nice if our three guys are healthy like we want them to be, our veterans, if somebody like a Trace Bright or a Jackson Reynolds, that was arguably the best pitcher in Alabama junior college last year, can solve that riddle we’ve had ever since we’ve been here of that midweek start or if they could piggyback off each other and handle that, that would make us stronger on the weekend and the midweek.” Plenty more depth will come from senior right-hander Ryan Watson, junior left-hander Peyton Glavine, sophomore left-hander Brooks Fuller, sophomore right-hander Will Morrison, sophomore left-hander Carson Skipper, sophomore left-hander Garrett Wade and freshman left-hander Hayden Mullins.