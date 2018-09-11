“That’s one of our emphasis this year. Like, big emphasis,” safety Daniel Thomas said. “We want to score more and we want to make more turnovers and cause ‘em. Bring that swag and keep that swag. Put more points on the board. That will help the team.”

AUBURN | Creating more turnovers was a point of emphasis for Auburn’s defense during the offseason. Two games in, it’s definitely showing.

Auburn forced 19 turnovers last season — six interceptions and 13 fumbles — good for sixth in the SEC with an average of 1.4 per game.

The Tigers have four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in the first two games and scored a touchdown on Thomas’ pick-6 against the Hornets Saturday.

But defensive coordinator Kevin Steele insists the increased turnovers are more about the players and less about any new practice drills or defensive techniques or schemes.

“Sometimes it’s just a knack. Certain guys have a knack,” Steele explained. “Obviously, you can think back through this league that just had a knack, it seemed like they got a turnover every game. We’ve got a couple of those guys back there.

“Daniel Thomas is one of those guys. (Christian) Tutt, it has happened for him yet, but in practice he’s kind of one of those guys that’s got a knack of getting turnovers. We didn’t really stress it any harder than we did any other year although we maybe worked it a couple of different ways.”

Thomas came into the season with three career interceptions despite starting just two games his first two years. He’s already got two interceptions in two starts at safety this season.

“You can see it in his play. From the first play of the Washington game to the pick-six the other night, he’s very comfortable in what he’s doing,” Steele said. “He understands the scheme. It’s his third year in it. He knows how to get us in and out of things, how to make sure that everybody else is lined up without confusing himself. He’s just very confident right now, very comfortable in where he’s at.”

Auburn returns to action against No. 12 LSU Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.