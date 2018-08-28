“I just want to prove everybody wrong. That’s always been my motto: just try to prove the guys wrong.”

“I don’t look at that three-star, four-star type stuff. I know I was always underrated. Probably still am,” Thomas said. “I just try to use it as motivation, for real, and that’s really what got me going when I got here and still is keeping me going.

Still, Daniel Thomas doesn’t get the respect he feels like he’s earned. And a lot of that goes back to recruiting when he was a two-star do-it-all athlete coming out Lee High School in Montgomery, Ala., and a late addition to Auburn’s 2016 class.

AUBURN | He intercepted two passes as a true freshman in the Iron Bowl and started the Sugar Bowl game against Oklahoma. He started at Arkansas last season and enters his junior season as a veteran of 25 games played.

Thomas will have an opportunity to change a lot of minds as he enters this season as one of the Tigers’ two starting safeties alongside Jeremiah Dinson. One person that is already a believer is secondary coach Marcus Woodson.

“Thomas is a guy who is one of the best tacklers I have ever been around,” Woodson said. “And that’s critical in the secondary. We are the last on the defense, so if the ball gets past us, bad things happen. But he does a good job of downing the ball, making calls, being able to get everybody lined up.

“So those are two of the best safeties I’ve been around. I’m excited to see them just continue to take on leadership roles for the back end and make us be the best we can be.”

The 210-pound Thomas, who has put on 16 pounds since he arrived two years ago, is excited to be at safety after playing mainly nickel his first two seasons.

“I get a chance to see the whole field, be able to make checks and make calls. I feel very comfortable back there, like I was in high school,” he said.

No. 9 Auburn will go into Saturday’s opener against No. 6 Washington with what is considered one of the best defensive front sevens in the country. If the secondary can hold its own with three new starters, the Tigers could improve on last year’s defense, which was 11th nationally allowing 18.5 points per game.

Thomas certainly doesn’t have any doubts.

“I mean, I ain’t going to lie — the sky is the limit for us,” Thomas said. “We can really set the tone, like, going in from Game 1 to Game 15. Really could be the No. 1 defense in the nation, in my personal opinion.”