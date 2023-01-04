Third visit planned for 2024 CB
Travaris Banks has been to Auburn twice.
He'll make a third trip at the end of this month when he visits for Auburn's Junior Day. Auburn is just one of several stops the 2024 cornerback will make throughout January, as he begins the next stage in his recruitment.
Already, Auburn looks like it could play a factor down the road.
"They’re one of my top schools and I like them a lot," Banks said. "They’re in a rebuilding program. I can see myself being in their rebuilding program."
Banks will begin his road trip in San Antonio, Texas, for the National Combine Jan. 4-8. He'll then visit Florida State on Jan. 13, Tennessee on Jan. 14 and West Virginia on Jan. 15. A trip to Notre Dame is also on the schedule, but a date has yet to be set.
Two coaches are heading his recruitment for the Tigers: defensive analyst Jeremiah Wilson and defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge. Seeing Etheridge retained on staff wasn't critically important in his recruitment, but it does help.
"I wouldn’t say it was so much of importance because I just like Auburn," Banks said. "I like the school. It’s a big win for me, keep them in my top schools."
Banks hasn't officially announced any top schools, but did announce that his commitment date is set for June 18 of this year.
Auburn's chances to be in the top group?
"It’s a very good chance," Banks said.