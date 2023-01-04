Travaris Banks has been to Auburn twice.

He'll make a third trip at the end of this month when he visits for Auburn's Junior Day. Auburn is just one of several stops the 2024 cornerback will make throughout January, as he begins the next stage in his recruitment.

Already, Auburn looks like it could play a factor down the road.

"They’re one of my top schools and I like them a lot," Banks said. "They’re in a rebuilding program. I can see myself being in their rebuilding program."