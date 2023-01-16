It was a different type of visit for Malachi Toliver. The 2024 offensive lineman from Cartersville, Ga., visited Auburn twice during the 2022 season on game days. He was back on campus Monday for an unofficial visit, where he got a chance to see more of what the Tigers are offering. "I got to see more of the campus, the new facility," Toliver said. "I got to experience more, got to know the coaches more. Met the new head coach, Coach [Hugh] Freeze, he’s a good dude. This is different from the other ones because I got to see more instead of just going to the game."

Malachi Toliver took his third visit to Auburn Monday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Toliver spent time with offensive line coach Jake Thornton, who recruited Toliver while he was still coaching at Ole Miss. "Him being a younger coach is good," Toliver said. "He told me some of the reasons he moved here. He wants to be more around his family and that’s something that’s gonna keep him here for a longer time. That makes me feel good about it, I love that dude, he’s a good coach." Auburn sees Toliver as either a tackle or guard along the offensive line. He has experience playing as both, which he feels adds to his future value. Auburn sees it, too, one of the reasons why the Tigers are pursuing him. "I feel like I’m a top dude for them," Toliver said. "They’ve told me before. They’ve told me the things they want to do with me. They told me why I fit here and why the want me, so I definitely do feel like that."