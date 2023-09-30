The Tigers? Only two of their 12 attempts moved the chains, stalling drives that could have turned a loss into a surprise victory.

On third downs, the Bulldogs got the job done on a regular basis, converting 8-of-13 attempts, including a huge one on 3rd and 12 with the game tied and a chance to get the ball back and drive for the upset.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze didn't shy away from what cost Auburn the game against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday afternoon in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Smart move, considering it is right there in the stat sheet.

"I think you look back at this game, you look at third downs," Freeze said. "You look at our third-down offense, and you look at our third-down defense, and I think that's where the game was lost for us."

Auburn came up empty on the critical down in the first half, missing out on all six opportunities. A key one came with the Tigers driving and having a 3rd-and-1 at Georgia's 12-yard line. Jarquez Hunter was stuffed for no gain. The running back was held to the same on the next play as Auburn missed out on crucial points.

Freeze liked the call, but the execution lacked from the beginning on that fourth-down play.

"I think we had a great call," the coach said. "I think the snap was 8-foot high. It's that simple. Thought it was a great call, and I think it's what you should do in that scenario. It's what the analytics said in this game. We had to be very aggressive. We got less than a yard, and it was a bad time to get a high snap, for sure."

It wasn't until the middle of the third quarter, when Robby Thorne scrambled for 17 yards, that Auburn was able to stay on the field following a third down. The other successful third-down conversion came on a pass from Thorne to Rivaldo Fairweather, setting up the Alex McPherson field goal that tied the game at 20.

As for what helped the Bulldogs continue to convert on the same down, Freeze said once again it was about execution.

"Felt like we had two good ones called on that last drive, and we didn't execute them very well," he said.