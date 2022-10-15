“Sustaining drives is huge. Creating field position is huge, and then ultimately those drives turning into points, and that’s got to be something we do a much better job of,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin. “That’s the consistency piece of execution, over and over, giving our guys the best chance by our play-calls to keep ourselves on the field, put ourselves in manageable situations.”

Auburn is last in the SEC and 112th nationally converting just 32.9 percent of third downs. Third-down conversions get worse as the game goes on with the Tigers converting just 2 of 16 (12.5 percent) in the fourth quarter.

AUBURN | If Auburn is to find any semblance of an offense at Ole Miss on Saturday, it has to be more successful on third down.

According to Tom Green of al.com, in four games against Power 5 opponents, the Tigers are averaging 3rd-and-9.4 yards. Negative plays and penalties have played a big part in Auburn falling behind the chains. AU has allowed 36 tackles-for-loss and committed 41 penalties in six games. Both rank in the bottom half of the SEC.

Of course, the Tigers’ struggles on first and second down are leading to the 3rd-and-longs. It starts in the running game where AU is averaging just 2.88 yards per carry against Power 5 opponents, which ranks 12th in the SEC.

“You still got to throw it, you got to be able to hit some easy throws, you got to be able to hit some big plays, you got to be able to run the ball consistently,” said Harsin. “Like we talked about before the Georgia game, just being able to get some of those 3-, 4-, 5-yard gains at times, too, and not the negative plays. That comes back to us and just being better in those concepts, giving our guys the best chance to be successful by the schemes that we choose for them to go out there and run so that we can stay ahead of the chains.”

The struggles on offense have carried over to the defense, which has given up 111 of its 118 points to Power 5 opponents after the first quarter.

“You go three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out, and you got to think—just on the sideline and your operation; you come over after you get done, you’re probably playing on special teams as well, punt return, offense gets the ball back, you go get a drink, you sit down and make adjustments, and you’re right back on the field,” said Harsin. “You know, you want to give your defense a little bit of time to rest, but really to just go through some of the adjustments that some of the coaches in the box are seeing.”

Auburn plays at No. 9 Ole Miss Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.