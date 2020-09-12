AuburnSports - The Worm has turned at RB

In Saturday’s third scrimmage of the preseason, Shivers mostly watched from the sidelines as running backs coach Cadillac Williams rotated in the other four tailbacks as they compete for a spot in the playing rotation.

Junior Shaun Shivers, nicknamed Worm since his days of playing pee wee football in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., has put together a strong preseason and is on track to be the Tigers’ starter for their opener against Kentucky in two weeks.

“Shaun Shivers has had a great camp so far,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “I know Coach Williams rotated the other guys in a lot more today. I didn’t look at the numbers, but it was pretty close to spread out as far as the other four were concerned and getting reps today. That was by design to see who steps up for that position.”

Shivers, 5-foot-7 and 179 pounds, has rushed for 657 yards and six touchdowns on 125 carries in his first two seasons at Auburn. He’s had 100-yard rushing games against Alabama State in 2018 and Kent State last season, but had one of the plays of the season last fall on his 11-yard game-winning touchdown run in the Iron Bowl when he knocked off the helmet of Alabama defender Xavier McKinney.

In last Saturday’s second scrimmage, Shivers caught a short pass and turned it into an 80-yard touchdown. But it’s much more than his on-the-field work that has impressed first-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

“Well, first of all, we see what kind of player he is on the field, but off the field, he is just incredible to be around,” Morris said. “When you walk in, he just lights the room up. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him, and then you get to watch his work ethic and him performing out on the field. A guy that it means something to him, there’s no doubt about it. He wants to be great and I think he’s got a chance to be really special. As we watch his development, it’s going to be fun to watch him play.”

Shivers has also been a special teams standout during fall camp and is expected to be one of the Tigers’ two kickoff returners along with Eli Stove. He returned four kickoffs for 72 yards last season.

“His consistency,” said Malzahn of what Shivers is doing well. “He finished the season on a high note, and he’s very confident. He knows the offense inside and out. He’s a really good protector. He’s just playing at a high level. He’s one of the bright spots, I think, of the whole team at this point, just with his positive energy and everything that goes with it. And he’s been a really good bright spot on special teams, too.”

No. 11 Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

PROJECTED DEPTH CHART AT RUNNING BACK

1. Shaun Shivers, Jr.

2. D.J. Williams, So.

3. Tank Bigsby, TFr.

4. Mark-Antony Richards, RFr.

5. Harold Joiner, So.