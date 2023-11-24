The 88th edition of the Iron Bowl is upon us. This year's edition features a one-loss Alabama team with a glimmer of hope to reach the College Football Playoffs, facing an Auburn team fresh off one of its worst losses in program history. It's the final home game of the season, which means it's time for an AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

FIRST THINGS FIRST Auburn might have just six wins, sure, but the Tigers have built a ton of momentum along the recruiting trail this season. Things appear to be trending in the right direction for Hugh Freeze and recruits have taken notice. With a big game on tap for this weekend and Jordan Hare Stadium expected to as electric as ever, many big names are making the trip to the Plains. Six recruits will take official visits, while over 50 notable names will be on unofficial visits.

OFFICIAL VISITS Five out of the six official visitors are current Auburn commits, with the Tigers hoping to cement those commitments for good over the weekend, as signing day and flip season approaches. The only non-Auburn commit on an official visit will be tight end Roger Saleapaga, who's making the trip from Orem, Utah. It's his second game day visit of the season, as he took an unofficial visit for the Samford game. His first visit was crucial in skyrocketing Auburn into the mix, as he wasn't heavily considering the Tigers initially. Since then, he's taken official visits to Utah, Oregon and Tennessee.

CAN'T IGNORE THE 2024s An impressive group of flip targets in the 2024 class will be making their way to the Plains this weekend, headlined by Cam Coleman. The Central Phenix City wideout has been committed to Texas A&M since July 4, but whether or not Coleman signs with the Aggies became more questionable after Texas A&M parted ways with Jimbo Fisher. Auburn jumped at the opportunity and is considered the leading contender to flip the four-star, who's visited campus twice over the last week.

With one offensive lineman currently committed, Auburn has a chance to make an impression on a couple more this weekend at the high school level. Favour Edwin will return to campus for a third time this season, as things continue to look bright for Auburn's chances at landing the 6-foot-6 lineman who's down to Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Alabama and Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, Coen Echols appeared all set with his Texas A&M pledge, but the game has changed. Auburn is back in the mix now that Texas A&M is without a head coach, and a good visit could go a long way. Echols hasn't been back on campus since his official visit in June.

Jeremiah Beaman committed to Alabama in late May and the Tigers haven't let off the gas pedal in their pursuit of the four-star defensive end out of Birmingham. He took an official visit to Auburn at the end of September and this weekend will be his first trip since. The thought right now is that the Tigers stand a legitimate chance, but still have a mountain to climb with his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Another top flip target is safety KJ Bolden, who picked Florida State over Georgia and Auburn back in August. The Tigers were right in the mix and Freeze's relationship with Bolden nearly brought the five-star to the Plains. Just like Beaman, this will be Bolden's first trip back to Auburn since his official visit the last weekend of September, as Auburn works to make a final push toward signing day.

Rutgers commit Antonio White will make the trip from Lilburn, Ga., where he plays with current Auburn commit Jalyn Crawford. He's put together a nice senior season and continues to show interest in Auburn, visiting multiple times this season. With three safeties already on board for this cycle, we'll see how this one progresses in the final month before early signing day and if Auburn makes a push.

EYES ON THE 2025s Auburn's put itself in prime position to begin focusing on the 2025 class, rather than having to scramble for players as early signing day approaches like it had to last season. Although, one player in the 2025 class rightfully deserves more attention than any of the others. Alabama wide receiver commit Ryan Williams could end up reclassifying into the 2024 class. It's a move that's almost become expected, and Auburn is expected to heavily be in the conversation before Williams puts pen to paper. This will be his third game day visit of the year, and while other programs like USC, Georgia and LSU are still pursuing him, it seems that Auburn is the biggest threat to pull him away from Alabama. If Williams were to reclassify, he wouldn't sign until February, meaning he could take official visits in January. Auburn would certainly get one if that were the case, which could go a long way.

The guy throwing Williams the ball right now at Saraland is Texas quarterback commit KJ Lacey. Easily the best QB-WR duo in the state, the two often go on visits together and have discussed the possibility of playing together. Lacey is still locked in with Texas, but Auburn's made it clear he's a priority for the Tigers. One thing to note is that Auburn may have more time to pursue Lacey, seeing that he's solid in staying in the 2025 class.

Auburn has one commitment out of Parker High School in Birmingham and the Tigers are working on a couple more. They already have Jourdin Crawford on board in the 2025 class. They're trying to flip the 2024 defensive end Beaman, as well as land cornerback Na'eem Offord. Ranked as the No. 16 player in the nation, Crawford is constantly in Offord's ear about Auburn and the 6-foot-2 corner is somewhat receptive, all be it still relatively early in his recruitment. Ohio State, Clemson and Florida State are some others in the mix.

With no running backs in the 2024 class, all eyes might be on the 2025 class. In this case, Alvin Henderson is getting all the attention, as the talented running back out of Elba, Ala., is the clear-cut No. 1 target for the position in the 2025 class. It's thought that Florida State, Georgia, Miami and Alabama are other front runners for the four-star, although Auburn could be the school to beat at the moment. Henderson's been adamant throughout his process that a decision will come when the time is right. This is a name to monitor closely in the coming weeks.

It wasn't but a few months ago that Anquon Fegans backed off his pledge to USC. Since then, the No. 34 player in the nation is garnering a lot of attention from some of the most well-known Power Five programs across the country. This will be his second trip to Auburn this year, as the Tigers are in his top group of schools.

Eric Winters spaced out his visits to Auburn this fall, visiting for the UMass game, the Mississippi State game and now the Iron Bowl. Auburn is a place he's familiar with, as Winters logged plenty of visits to the Plains prior to this season. The new staff re-offered him in February, one of his first offers from a Power Five program.

It's almost time for Devin Williams to narrow things down, and Auburn appears to be in good standing to make the final cut. Williams will narrow things down on Dec. 9, he announced earlier this week, and the Rivals100 cornerback has had a busy fall. He's taken game day visits to Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida State and Tennessee.

This weekend will be back-to-back visits to Auburn for Notre Dame defensive end commit CJ May. It was a surprising commitment when May pledged to the Fighting Irish in late September, as his recruitment continues. Auburn's become a popular spot for the Highland Home, Ala., native to visit, although it could be to watch his cousin and current Auburn freshman Keldric Faulk play. Nonetheless, getting May on campus can never hurt.

Alabama commit Antonio Coleman will be paying attention to both defensive lines when the two in-state rivals face off. He's been committed to Alabama since September and grew up an Alabama fan, but defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is trying to change that. The two have a strong relationship, which has led to multiple visits this fall.

Things have gotten interesting in the Mal Waldrep saga. It appeared that Auburn and Clemson were pulling ahead as the two favorites in this one, and while the two still remain high, it seems some other schools are starting to jump into the picture. He's logged game day visits to Colorado and Florida State, while picking up offers from Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri.

From no offers at the beginning of the season to now four-star status and 18 offers, Hollis Davidson has seen his recruitment heat up at an incredible rate. The 6-foot-6 tight end from Peachtree City, Ga., visited Auburn earlier this season for the Ole Miss game, a week after the Tigers offered him. He's also taken visits to Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State and Tennessee this season.

Auburn was in the final group of schools for Zion Grady when he committed to Alabama Nov. 12. He picked the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia and Florida State, but this one is far from over. Auburn will continue to push for the Troy native, who's ranked as the No. 37 player in the country.

With an offer list of 30 schools, Koby Howard earned his right to be a top-200 player in the nation. The 6-foot-1 Florida native was on campus back in March and will return for his first Auburn game day experience. Pulling him away from his home state could prove tough, as Florida, Florida State and Miami have shown an immense amount of interest. However, Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis loves pulling receivers out of south Florida and could try to work some magic.

Another talented player out of Saraland that can sometimes be overshadowed by Ryan Williams is Dillon Alfred, who's offer list is short, yet impressive. Every offer Alfred has is from a Power Five program and some SEC schools have set themselves apart early. Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee have been some of Alfred's favored programs early on, but none have seen him visit as much as Auburn. This weekend will be his fourth game day visit to the Plains this fall.

Nicolai Brooks spent two months committed to Iowa before backing off his pledge earlier this month. He's listed as the top player out of Iowa and this weekend will be his first trip to Auburn as the Tigers try to pull the 6-foot-8 offensive lineman out of the midwest.



The No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation and top 20 player nationally, Andrew Maddox will get back to the Plains for the first time since the Georgia game in late September. When Freeze's staff first got in place, Maddox was one of the earliest offers that got sent out. Defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett will be an important factor in this one, as he'll use his Mississippi roots to the best of his abilities.

Other noteworthy names include Tennessee commit Dylan Lewis, Alabama commit Dontrell Glover and wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw.

FOCUS ON THE FUTURE (2026 AND BEYOND) The initial Rivals100 for the 2026 class is out and Auburn will have five members on campus for the Iron Bowl. Keenan Britt has seen Auburn the most, as the Oxford, Ala., native and younger brother of former Auburn linebacker KJ Britt visits for his fifth game this fall. Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee and UCF are the early offers for Britt.

Buford, Georgia, standout Bryce Perry-Wright is one of the premier names in the 2026 class and the No. 24 player in the nation has nearly 30 offers already. He'll be in Auburn for the third time this season and it seems like the Tigers are already cementing themselves as an early favorite for Perry-Wright.

Hezekiah Harris is expected to make his first game day visit of the season, as the No. 19 player in the class is seeing a lot of interest from SEC programs. Alabama and Georgia are seen as other early favorites, with the 6-foot-5 defensive end logging visits to this programs this season as well.

One of several talented players for Parkview, Zelus Hicks has over 15 offers and used this fall to see several of them. He's visited Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama and Ohio State, with this weekend set to be his second trip to Auburn this fall.