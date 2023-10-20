Auburn has a date with No. 13 Ole Miss Saturday night. It will be the first true night game of the season for the Tigers, as Hugh Freeze looks to pull off the upset against his former team. Several high caliber recruits will be in attendance, with several committed elsewhere choosing to spend their Saturday evening on the Plains. Let's get into it with another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

FIRST THINGS FIRST This isn't a jam-packed weekend of official visits, as only two recruits will be on those oh-so-prestigious officials. Both players are coming out of the JUCO scene, as Auburn continues to establish it's gonna rebuild its roster using all three levels of recruiting: high school, JUCO and transfers. OFFICIAL VISITS Defensive end Brien Taylor is in his second season at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, and if that name sounds familiar — yes, that's where Cam Newton played his JUCO ball. In his first season with the Buccaneers, Taylor had 20 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in seven games. Through six games this season, he's tallied 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack. Georgia is going after Taylor, as is Oklahoma State, Florida, Louisville, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He plans to enroll at his next school in January.

Originally from Greenville, Ala., Laquan Robinson returns to his home state for an official visit to Auburn this weekend. He had 15 offers out of high school, but elected the JUCO route and ended up at Holmes C.C. in Goodman, Miss. In his first season, Robinson lit up the stat sheet and totaled 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and had an interception. Through seven games with Holmes this fall, he's recored 28 tackles with an interceptions. Ole Miss and Mississippi State have expressed interest, but the belief is that Auburn is leading the way heading into this weekend.

CAN'T IGNORE THE '24s Two names to monitor this weekend out of the 2024 class will be safety Kaleb Harris and tight end Kylan Fox. Things appear to have picked up between Auburn and Harris, who plays for Thompson in Alabaster, Ala. What's become a strong senior campaign for the 6-foot safety has garnered some attention, as he's already surpassed his numbers from last season. In seven games for Thompson, he's totaled 59 tackles, seven tackles for loss and has three interceptions. Harris could be one to keep a close eye on going forward.

Auburn's already hosted several tight ends committed elsewhere this season and adds another one this weekend with Fox. The UCF commit will be making the trip from Loganville, Ga., for his first Auburn game of the season after committing to the Knights in early July. We'll see how this weekend's visit goes with Fox and if the Tigers make any significant push for a flip.

EYES ON THE 25s It's the third weekend of October, which means Alabama plays host to rival Tennessee. In a ranked-versus-ranked matchup, several high profile guys are making the trip to Tuscaloosa, but not one Alabama commit. Ryan Williams is headed to Auburn this weekend, for the second straight home game after seeing the Tigers come close to upsetting No. 1 Georgia. It's no secret that Auburn's put Williams at the top of its board and seeing him return so soon is a good sign that Auburn's seriously got his attention.

Joining Williams is the guy that throws him the ball at Saraland, Texas quarterback commit KJ Lacey. Arguably the most dangerous duo in the state, the Tigers have done a phenomenal job of getting the two on campus. Lacey's last visit was also for the Georgia game and it was unlike any previous visit with Auburn. With a trip to the Iron Bowl still on the schedule, Lacey will get plenty of time around Auburn this fall as the Tigers work toward flipping the No. 14 player in the nation.

Auburn is going after big-time playmakers on offense and it's hard to talk about them without mentioning Caleb Cunningham. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver has several SEC schools keeping in constant communication and this weekend will be his first trip to Auburn for a game this season. Ole Miss is one of the programs pushing for the Mississippi native, as is Mississippi State and Georgia. This one is still early, so we'll have to see what a game day visit does for Cunningham.

Teammates with recent Auburn defensive line commit Jourdin Crawford, cornerback Na'eem Offord will be back in town for the second time this season. The coveted Parker standout is hearing from all of the nations' top programs and originally had planned to visit Ohio State this weekend. Plans changed and the in-state product will make the trip from Birmingham to Auburn to see the Tigers take on Ole Miss. Offord is one of Auburn's top priorities on the defensive side of the ball.

Alvin Henderson doesn't take weekends off. The running back out of Elba, Ala., has been at a game just about every weekend this fall. Florida State and Georgia have been visit hotspots for him and are looking like the main threats to pull him out of state, but he keeps returning to Auburn. Saturday will be Henderson's third game day visit this season and the Tigers have made it known he's their No. 1 guy at running back. Now, it's about winning over the four-star, but Georgia and Florida State won't make it easy.

One of the top offensive linemen in the nation and potential five star Micah DeBose will be on hand for his first Auburn game this season. The Prichard, Ala., native committed to Georgia extremely early in his recruitment, and so far, has stuck with his decision. Auburn is looking to give him something to think about this weekend. However, the Tigers aren't just battling Georgia. Ohio State has shown a great amount of interest, as has Alabama. The 6-foot-5 lineman has visited Alabama twice this fall and the Crimson Tide are making a strong push for him to flip.

Justus Terry is in a similar spot to DeBose. The four-star committed to Georgia in early January, but programs are still showing extreme interest. Why wouldn't they, though? He's 6-foot-5, 270 pounds and is one of the most sought after defensive linemen in the nation. This will be Terry's first Auburn game since Hugh Freeze took over the program, so we'll have to see what kind of progress can be made over the weekend.

Eric Winters will make his return to Auburn for the second time this season, after visiting for the UMass game in early September. He feels like Auburn's made him a priority and the constant communication has put the Tigers near the top of his list. Winters saw a lot of teams begin reaching out with more consistency in the summer, but Auburn offered in the winter. Being one of his first offers could give the Tigers a slight advantage in this one.

CAN'T FORGET THE '26 Along with an impressive group of 2025 recruits, there will be several 2026 prospects as well. Most notable will be Keenan Britt, the four-star defensive end out of Oxford, Ala., who's all too familiar with Auburn. His older brother, KJ, played linebacker for the Tigers and currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Britt's made a name for himself, getting an early ranking as the No. 38 player in the nation. His numbers back it up, too. Through seven games this season for Oxford, Britt's totaled 73 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks for the Yellow Jackets.