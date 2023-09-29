It's time for The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Auburn hosts No. 1 Georgia Saturday and some top talent is set to be on hand for the Tigers' SEC home opener. Several official visitors are expected and a lengthy list of unofficial visitors are also anticipated. Let's get into all of it, with another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

FIRST THINGS FIRST Through two games, the list of visitors has been largely impressive considering the opponents have been UMass and Samford. However, this weekend means more to the Auburn players, fans and community as a whole. This is the time to show Auburn for what it is — and Hugh Freeze knows it. With arguably your best recruiter and unofficial leader of the 2024 class in town, there might not be a better time to recapture momentum.

OFFICIAL VISITORS Three Auburn commits will make their official visits over the weekend. Linebackers D'Angelo Barber and Joseph Phillips will be there, as will quarterback Walker White. However, the biggest eye-catching official visitor is five-star KJ Bolden, who's currently committed to Florida State. Auburn worked diligently to get back into the race for Bolden down the stretch, and in the end, the Tigers were on the table. Unfortunately for Auburn, Bolden picked Florida State when it came time, but noted after Big Cat Weekend that Auburn made it tough, as did Georgia. Both SEC programs will continue to push hard until Bolden puts pen to paper, but Florida State will have to fend off the two SEC programs as they recruit Bolden relentlessly.

Alabama commit Jeremiah Beaman was originally slated to take his official visit the weekend of the Iron Bowl. However, Beaman elected to move his official visit up to this weekend, which is also his father's birthday. Auburn's continued to make it known how much of a priority Beaman is to the program, which is why he decided to check out the Plains for the Georgia game. It's no secret that Beaman is willing to listen to what other programs have to say; he visited Colorado last week and set up an official visit with the Buffaloes for December. He'll also visit Notre Dame in October. As always, it's a tough challenge to pull an in-state guy away from Nick Saban and Alabama, but we'll see if Auburn makes any progress this weekend.

Perhaps the biggest position of need for the 2024 class is offensive line and Auburn is hosting a big lineman this weekend. Favour Edwin, 6-foot-6 and 294 pounds, will take his first official visit to Auburn. Edwin is a developmental player who's in his first season of organized football, but is already garnering attention from top programs. He's been to Alabama, Florida and Clemson already this month, all of which will likely receive official visits. Auburn has a chance this weekend to make an early impression and set the standard for Edwin as he continues his recruitment into the fall.

Auburn will try to make a significant push for Ny Carr this weekend.

ON BOARD WITH 2024 While the official visitors will get a lot of attention, there are two top priority guys that remain uncommitted in the 2024 class on unofficial visits. Ny Carr made headlines earlier this week when he announced he was de-committing from Georgia and reopening his recruitment. Auburn's been heavy on Carr since the Tigers got him on campus for Big Cat Weekend back in July, and being the first school to host him since his de-commitment could make an early impression. Expect Auburn to go all out in recruiting Carr Saturday. Other schools in the mix include Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Miami.

Auburn is looking to add another pass rusher in its class and LJ McCray is certainly a high priority. Since taking an official visit to Auburn in June, it's been tough for the 6-foot-6 defensive end to make a decision. With a top five of Auburn, Florida, Miami, Georgia and Florida State, McCray hasn't shied away from the fact that he has no idea what he's gonna do. He told Rivals earlier this month that he feels there's "no bad option" out of the five and each school is making it extremely difficult. The Tigers will try to separate themselves this weekend, before McCray takes his final official visit to Florida State next week.

EYES ON THE '25s On top of the official visitors and high priority guys in the 2024 class, plenty of top talent in the 2025 class will be there. Alvin Henderson is one of the headliners, as the four-star running back might be No. 1 overall on Auburn's board. Henderson's last trip to Auburn was for the season-opener against Samford, a promise he made to Freeze back in the winter. Now he returns to see the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry and he'll have plenty of Auburn commits pushing for him to join them, especially his cousin, J'Marion Burnette. Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Florida State are also pushing hard for Henderson.

Not much time has passed since Na'eem Offord last visited Auburn. Two weeks ago, in fact, was when Offord took in Auburn's homecoming game against Samford. It was his first Auburn game in a year, but Saturday will mark back-to-back home games that Offord's been to. Ohio State, Clemson and Florida State are some others in contention, as Offord is set to narrow things down shortly.

Michigan commit Chris Ewald Jr. visited Auburn for Big Cat Weekend and he'll be back to see the Tigers in action for the first time this season. Auburn's been going at Ewald "very" hard lately, Ewald told Rivals.com earlier this week. There certainly seems to be some interest in Auburn as Ewald continues to return. The Tigers are pushing to keep him closer to his home of Hollywood, Fla., as is Miami.

Teammates with 2024 commit Jalewis Solomon, four-star linebacker Zayden Walker is set to visit Auburn this weekend. He could be coming up on a decision soon, but it appears Auburn has some work to do in his recruitment. Georgia was his first offer in 2021 and the Bulldogs have been making moves lately, hosting him for the South Carolina game two weeks ago. Ohio State and Miami are also some schools heavily in the mix, as Auburn hopes that this visit will propel the Tigers back into contention with the No. 21 player in the class.

Auburn gained some momentum with Jared Smith over the summer, especially after his visit for Big Cat Weekend. Recruited by Auburn as a Jack linebacker, Smith is encouraged by the culture Freeze is trying to build by adding top players in its 2024 and 2025 classes. He witnessed two commitments while at Big Cat and it definitely caught his eye. Saturday will be his first chance for him to see what an Auburn game looks like under Freeze, as the Tigers continue to push for the in-state product.

Texas commit KJ Lacey will be on hand as Auburn takes on No. 1 Georgia. Rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2025 class, this is one recruitment that's far from over. Several schools will continue to push hard for Lacey, who committed to Texas after a visit in early June. Among those programs include Auburn and of course Alabama, which hosted him for the matchup with the Longhorns earlier this month. Other schools still in contact include Colorado, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Miami. Lacey remains firm in his commitment to Texas at the moment, but noted after the Alabama visit that he understands it's a long process.

Make it back-to-back Auburn home games for four-star tight end Ryan Ghea. Heading into the weekend, it doesn't appear a decision is on the horizon, with Ghea telling TigerIllustrated earlier this month that one isn't likely until the spring. His offer list is extensive, having already logged visits to Vanderbilt, Auburn, Penn State and Clemson already this season. It's a good sign for Auburn to see Ghea planning a return to the Plains shortly after his previous visit.

One of the top offensive line prospects in the nation, Parkview standout Cortez Smith is planning his first trip to the Plains this season. However, it appears that the school to beat right now could be Georgia, as no other school has hosted Smith more and he talks with offensive line coach Stacy Searels nearly every week. Other schools in contention include Tennessee, South Carolina, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, USC and Alabama.

Several SEC teams or future SEC teams are catching the eyes of Devin Williams. Saturday will be his first trip to Auburn since Big Cat Weekend, as Williams continues to be heavily pursued by some top programs. Alabama hosted him for the Texas game and the Crimson Tide remain high on his list, but the Longhorns grabbed his attention following their win in Tuscaloosa. He was recently at Notre Dame and in-state Georgia always poses a threat, especially with its Buford pipeline.