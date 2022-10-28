It's been nearly a month-long hiatus since Auburn last played a game inside the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium. Saturday doesn't just signify Auburn donning its navy blue uniforms for the first time in four weeks, it also signifies the return of the AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

FIRST THINGS FIRST There's a lot at stake when Arkansas visits Saturday; the Razorbacks are looking to end a six-game losing streak to Auburn, while the Tigers are pursuing their first win since the Missouri game. Auburn also has an opportunity to welcome recruits to a game day atmosphere for the first time since Auburn had a winning record at the beginning of the month. It won't be a huge weekend, but some crucial targets will be here and possible last impressions are going to be made.

OFFICIAL VISITORS Georgia native Tyler Scott recently announced his de-commitment from Arkansas State and has since seen his recruitment explode. He's picked up offers from schools like LSU, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma, Alabama and Miami since he reopened his recruitment. Scott will be in town for his first official visit, after spending the last couple of weeks unofficially visiting Vanderbilt and Louisville.

Colton Hood is an Auburn legacy; his father, uncle, brother and cousin all played for the Tigers. Michigan State offered Hood back in the spring, and a month after the offer, he took his first visit. Two months later, he took an official visit and in early September, he committed to Michigan State. Auburn already had success flipping one former Michigan State commit in Clay Wedin, but will it be able to do it again? Seeing that the Tigers offered in August and he's now taking an official visit, it doesn't seem completely far-fetched that the Tigers have a shot.

COMMITS ARE COMING Auburn has three commits in its 2023 class from the state of Alabama. Auburn High center Bradyn Joiner, Loachapoka cornerback JC Hart and Montgomery Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb are all set to attend Saturday.

Another commit that will make an appearance is Terrance Love. Love is still in good standing with Auburn, but South Carolina has been pushing to pry him away from the Tigers. Love took last weekend to visit South Carolina, just to keep his options open, but reaffirmed he is still locked in with Auburn to GamecockScoop.

UNOFFICIAL 2023 VISITORS For perhaps the final time this season, two of the state's best defensive lineman will visit Auburn. After visiting Florida and Alabama in consecutive weeks, James Smith and Qua Russaw will be back on the Plains. Auburn is one of a few SEC teams that have a sharp eye on the duo, with Florida or Alabama appearing to be the biggest threats. With two home games remaining, this could be Auburn's last chance to woo the package deal.

This Saturday will be Auburn's sixth home game. Assuming Darron Reed shows up, the LSU commit will have been at four of them. He was on campus for the season opener against Mercer, the orange-out against Penn State and the LSU game. While he's been quiet about if Auburn has any real shot at flipping him, it's a good sign for Auburn to get the Columbus, Ga., native back on campus.

Joshua Horton didn't have plans to return to Auburn after the Penn State game, but things change. As several of the Langston Five have said, it's fairly easy to attend an Auburn game if safety commit Terrance Love is going. Horton is likely riding along with Love, but it should be noted that North Carolina has a night game against Pittsburgh. Instead of taking in ACC prime time action, the UNC commit will be in attendance for an 11 a.m. matchup between two SEC bottom dwellers.

Ezra Odinjor was offered by Auburn in the middle of October and is set make an appearance Saturday. The Kennesaw, Ga., native now has a pair of SEC offers with Vanderbilt and Auburn, but recently picked up offers from Louisville and Houston.



CAN'T IGNORE THE 24s Auburn already has a quarterback commit for the 2024 class in Adrian Posse, but the Tigers are gunning for more. They'll host two prospects on Saturday. Air Noland is the only member of the Langston Five outside of the 2023 class. The junior quarterback was last in Auburn for the Penn State game and the coaching staff is what brings him back. He holds a close relationship and communicates often with head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau.

Kamari McClellan was on campus for a 7-on-7 camp back in the summer and this will be his first Auburn game this season. He's already visited Alabama and LSU this year, but here's the thing: neither of those schools have offered the QB. Meanwhile, Auburn was one of the first eight schools to make an offer to McClellan.

Malik Blocton has had a busy October, which will conclude back where the month's visits started. Since attending Auburn's game against LSU, he's been to Alabama, Tennessee and most recently Clemson. While visiting Clemson, he was offered by former Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason, who fills the same position for Dabo Swinney.

Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory will make his first trip to Auburn this weekend, as his recruitment heats up. He's climbing the Rivals' rankings and is now ranked as the No. 34 player in Georgia, while making the cut for the Rivals 250. Gregory has 20 offers early and Auburn looks to get ahead in his recruitment.

Jaylen Thompson recently dropped his top 10 schools and Auburn made the cut. The other schools include Michigan, Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Tennessee, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Nebraska. Similar to Blocton, it's been a busy month for the No. 3 player in Tennessee. He's visited Nebraska, Michigan State and Ole Miss this month and is setting up visits with the other schools in his top 10 in the coming weeks.