AuburnSports - The 'Vanilla Killa' shines in first start

“I mean, it meant everything because confidence is a big thing,” Powell said. “I think that contributes back to how BP, he believed in me a lot. He had a lot of confidence in me in the beginning, and he called a good play call for me. And I just went in there and knocked it down.”

For Powell, and everyone else on the team coming off a rough shooting performance against UCF, getting early confidence was key.

Against the Jaguars, Powell was Auburn’s leading scorer with 26 points. Powell shot 7-of-9 from the field — all of which were 3-pointer attempts — and connected on 5-of-6 free throws. The point guard also had four rebounds and nine assists to just one turnover.

The “Vanilla Killa,” as his teammates like to call him, also known as Justin Powell, made his first career start Friday night for Auburn against South Alabama.

After the game, head coach Bruce Pearl had high praise for the Prospect, Kentucky, native.

“You tell me the last, best freshman home debut, and I’ll put it up against that one. 26 points, nine assists, one turnover. He had four defensive rebounds. I’d say he played terrific,” Pearl said. “There’s something to be said for having grown up in Kentucky and playing basketball with a high IQ. I coached at Southern Indiana for nine years, and I’ll tell you, those kids at Butler or Southern Indiana, Kentucky, those kids know how to play. They’re extremely well-coached in high school. You can tell. He has great fundamentals, and he stepped up big tonight.”

While Powell arrived at Auburn as shooting guard with little-to-no experience at point guard, the ongoing investigation into Sharife Cooper’s eligibility forced him to learn the position.

It hasn’t been a perfect transition, but Powell feels comfortable, especially with the support of his teammates and coaches.

“You know, BP just asked me. He was like 'You comfortable playing the point guard?' and I said 'Yes sir.' And it was just one of those things,” Powell said on his transition to the position. “He had confidence in me to do it, and I just went out there and I've just been comfortable with it because he's been comfortable with me in it. So that's all to him.”

“He's just got confidence in me, so that gives me confidence. And all the guys, they're leading me, and they're cheering me on for it, and they know that it's going to be some ups and downs, but they have my back and I got theirs. So that's what helps.”

Following the UCF loss, Pearl challenged him to be more aggressive and assertive on the court. He did just that against South Alabama.

“Yeah, definitely. I mean BP told me at the beginning of the week 'You got to be more aggressive and more assertive,'” Pearl said. “And I went out there tonight thinking about that. And the guys did a good job of finding me, so they made it easy for me.”



