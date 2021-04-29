AuburnSports - The ‘time is now’ for a run

“We need a run. The time is now,” said Thompson. “We’re running out of time. But I would love to see our program make a run. And would love for it to start in Athens this week.”

The Tigers haven’t won more than three games in a row since opening the season 5-0. Thompson hopes that turns around this weekend at Georgia.

AUBURN | As a player, assistant and now head coach, Butch Thompson has been part of plenty of teams that got on winning streaks. It’s been the opposite for this Auburn team.

Auburn is 17-20 overall and 3-15 in the SEC, having lost 12 conference games by two runs or less including eight by one run. AU has struggled at times with clutch hitting but its mainly been a pitching staff that ranks 13th in the SEC with a 5.39 team ERA that's been the biggest issue.

“As a competitor, man, that takes a little bit out of your gut,” said Thompson of the close losses. “So I'm going to keep pushing them, and we're going to keep trying to get them ready. I want whenever that opportunity comes for us to receive a blessing and to be able to get on a roll, I want us to be ready to take full advantage of it.

"That's being in the right mindset every single day.”

Injuries and inconsistencies have been the biggest issues with AU’s pitching staff. Thompson and pitching coach Tim Hudson plan to be more proactive with the group over the final four weeks of the regular season.

Certain pitchers have established a habit this season of only being able to get through one inning or through a lineup once before getting hit hard.

“We've got to see something happen before it happens,” explained Thompson. “That's not where you really want to be as a coach, but we need to do it is the bottom line. We need to see stuff materialize and happen before it happens because of all of this -- these weeks of past experience that we're seeing.”