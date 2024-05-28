Bryan Matthews, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo to discuss important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which primarily centers on the football program starting Camp and Visit Season.

Caleb is in Germany competing, but he passes along a disptch rounding up an interesting couple weeks on the recruiting front. That includes a new commit and three official visitors. B-Matt then looks ahead at the coming weekend, which is expected to feature seven official visitors — including a few on commit watch.

The guy discuss the basketball team's latest (and probably final) portal addition, who comes into the program from Georgia Tech to add some punch to the Tigers' perimeter shooting.

Men's golf is in the Final Four and Stultzy gets us up to date on Nick Clinard's team. The women's team lost to Stanford in the Elite Eight.

The show ends with a reasonably large group of salutations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

