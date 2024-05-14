Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo to discuss important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which primarily centers on the football program playing host (potentially) to a trio of visitors.

One of them is a coveted tailback. He's a Tier I guy, but is he the guy Auburn wants? Caleb discusses.

Basketball also is playing host — bringing Texas forward Dillon Mitchell to the Plains for a visit and chats about how Auburn can mae him better. And how he can make Auburn better.

Auburn needs another big man.

Stultzy adds his thoughts on the Tigers' successes on the links. The men are in Baton Rouge aiming for a spot in the Championships. The Auburn women already have captured their regional title and will begin Championship play Friday in California.

Baseball won a series! Isn't that grand? Softball lost in 14 innings to Georgia in the SECs, but still earned a spot in the Tallahassee Regional to begin Friday.

The show ends with a massive grouping of salutations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

