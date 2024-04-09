Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo to discuss important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which primary deals with a NEW APPAREL PARTNERSHIP with NIKE!

When does this start? What does this mean for the bottom line?

The Guys also review an A-Day practice that B-Matt judged as the most exciting he's seen. That's praise. He also offers his ideas about what could happen from a portal perspective during the next 2+ weeks.

Defensive end Amaris Williams then stops by to say hello to Auburn fans!

Football recruiting? Trending up. Caleb breaks down three players who could be the next to commit to the Tigers.

Basketball recruiting (via the portal) appears to be going well, though that's more needed than ever now that Aden Holloway and Tre Donaldson both are in the portal.

Baseball is languishing a bit — with postseason hopes already on the rocks. Softball is in the same boat.

The show ends with a delicious arrangement of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.