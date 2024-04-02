Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo to discuss important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which at this stage includes a spring football crescendo.

There are only a few days left before A-Day! What have we learned? And which players have made the biggest impact so far? Lettuce discuss.

The Guys then move on to football recruiting, which is going well with dozens of four- and five-star recruits having visited lately or planning to visit for A-Day.

Basketball? KD Johnson is out. Bruce Pearl held an interesting press conference to defend himself and his players from criticsm after the Yale loss. Is that warranted? Who is actually mad at Bruce?

Bryan then talks baseball, which is 1-8 in league play yet is not a bad team at all. Softball? Hmm. They're 3-9 in league play, but they may actually be bad. Mickey Dean is on his way out, though, so that's interesting.

The show ends with a tightly curated array of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

