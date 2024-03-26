Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene at the (old) athletics complex to discuss important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which includes a crushing basketball defeat at the hands of Yale.

First, though, we open with some chatter about Auburn's work so far in spring football. Caleb then jumps in to highlight six recruits who have visited campus of late — including an impactful quarterback who seems to really like the Tigers.

The guys then delve into the Tigers' tough loss to Yale and what it means going forward. What happens to this roster? How do they augment it? What will they do at point guard?

There are so many questions.

The guys also review a generally unfun week on the diamonds.

The show ends with a sizable collections of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

