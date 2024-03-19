Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz, Henry Patton and Jay G. Tate reconvene at Voodoo to discuss the important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which includes yet another SEC championship for Bruce Pearl.

First, though, we open with some chatter from Auburn's second week of spring football practice and a pretty thorough recruiting synopsis from Caleb and B-Matt.

It was quite a weekend for recruiting. B-Matt, the wily vet, explains why there was more to it than meets the eye.

The guys then delve into the Tigers' SEC (Tournament) championship, which included three wins in Nashville. Why didn't that improve Auburn's seed in the NCAA Tournament? Strange days, indeed.

Still, Pearl's team looks like a serious contender.

Coach Johnnie's team made the tournament as well — and will play Thursday night in Storrs, Conn.

It was a difficult weekend on the basepaths for Auburn. This coming weekend won't be any easier.

The show ends with a small-yet-potent gaggle of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. It's only been a few days since our last show, but the Bunker Never Stops Giving.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.