Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene at Voodoo to discuss the important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which includes the first week of spring football and the end of Auburn's Under Armour era?

Spring ball resumes Tuesday (today), so what will we be looking for? Quarterbacks, of course. It's always quarterbacks. There are some other guys worthy of regard, too.

Apparel deal? Auburn is closing in on a deal with Nike, but don't get ready to buy those new Bo Barkey Big Hurt Jordan XIIs just yet. The university's deal with Under Armour runs through June 2025.

The guys also take a look back at Bruce Pearl's entire regular season of work and marvel at the progress shown in several areas. This team's new-found ability to work inside-out may be a game change. B-Matt has raised his expectations as a result.

Coach Jonnie's girls are on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but Caleb thinks they're in.

Baseball had a mostly successful weekend while softball struggled a bit more. Sunday events were good on both fronts, however.

The show ends with a juicy slab of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. It's only been a few days since our last show, but the Bunker Never Stops Giving.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.