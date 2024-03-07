Bryan Matthews and Jay G. Tate reconvene over the Internet to discuss the important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which includes the first week of spring football and exciting times for basketball.

Auburn began spring ball last week before taking this week off for spring break. B-Matt says he's already hearing some good things about Too Tall Miller while Jay G. heard some positive chatter about both Cam Coleman and Keldric Faulk.

Ont the basketball tip, Bruce Pearl's team has won two in a row (including a road win at Mizzou) and now faces Georgia in the regular-season finale. It sure looks like the Tigers have a really good shot at landing a top-four seed and the early-round bye that accompanies it.

B-Matt really likes what Auburn's point guards have been doing throughout these past four games.

Coach Johnnie's team is kicking, too, with an 8-8 league record and a tournament game against Arkansas ahead. Win that and it's almost certain that the Auburn women will be in the Big Dance. (They've probably done enough already, but why leave anything to chance?)

Baseball is playing pretty well, though the team will be without Josephy Gonzalez this weekend. B-Matt explains why.

Softball? Maddie Penta sure is good. The bats are not. The team plays at Mizzou this weekend.

The show ends with a relatively modest array of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. There's only two guys on the show this week, after all.

