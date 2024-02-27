Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo Wing Company to discuss the important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which includes the opening of spring football!

(We all love football.)

Who are some newcomers to watch? Who will win the QB1 job? Will we even get answers during the next six weeks? We discuss it all.

The Fightin' Pearls earned a huge win at Georgia last weekend. What does that perofmance mean for the immediate future of Aden Holloway? Did he turn a corner? There is no debate about this: A win in Knoxville would provide a major boost to the Tigers' title hopes.

Coach Johnnie's girls have a real chance to hit 8-8 in league play this weekend! That's a long way from 0-16.

B-Matt and Stultzy break down a generally successful weekend on the baseball diamond. The one loss was a quality loss. Butch's team looks good. Softball? Less so.

The show ends with a gaggle of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community.

