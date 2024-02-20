Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene at VooDoo Wing Company to discuss the important happenings in and around the Auburn program, which today centers largely on the hire of Vontrall King-Williams as defensive line coach.

He's been here, he's popular with players and Hugh Freeze trusts him? So why is The Bunker so skeptical of the guy? We dig into that curious phenomenon.

The guys also discuss "new" commit Hollis Davidson (we haven't done a show in a few weeks) and Mississippi wideout Caleb Cunningham scheduling another trip to the Plains.

Basketball? It's been up and down lately, but at least Jaylin Williams is going to be OK.

Baseball swept Eastern Kentucky to open the season. It now travels to Florida to play some top competition.

Softball is OK.

The show ends with a considerably supply of commendations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community.

